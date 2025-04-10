Ovechkin sports custom suit jacket with all 895 goal pucks displayed in liner 

Alex Ovechkin descended on his throne of pucks with a GR8 fit.

The Washington Capitals captain wore a custom suit jacket that featured pictures of all his 895 goal pucks in the liner of the jacket before the team celebrated his historic achievement at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Designed by Tom Barnett New York, the liner of the navy suit features a picture of the tape around the pucks with the team scored against and the career number goal. A picture of Ovechkin is printed at the neck of the jacket. “GR895” is stitched under the collar.