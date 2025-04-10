Ovechkin sports custom suit jacket with all 895 goal pucks displayed in liner 

Capitals captain shows off special outfit before pregame ceremony honoring record

Ovechkin goal pucks suit jacket

© Washington Capitals/ Bleacher Report

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Alex Ovechkin descended on his throne of pucks with a GR8 fit.

The Washington Capitals captain wore a custom suit jacket that featured pictures of all his 895 goal pucks in the liner of the jacket before the team celebrated his historic achievement at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Designed by Tom Barnett New York, the liner of the navy suit features a picture of the tape around the pucks with the team scored against and the career number goal. A picture of Ovechkin is printed at the neck of the jacket. “GR895” is stitched under the collar.

Ovechkin showed off his suit jacket as he sat on a throne made of hockey pucks as part of the team’s festivities for the night.

During player arrivals, Ovechkin's Capitals teammates rocked their own custom T-shirts. The tees featured a picture of their captain on the pucks throne with "895" and "The Gr8est goal scorer" written on them.

The Capitals are holding a pregame ceremony honoring Ovechkin before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

On Sunday, the Capitals star scored his 895th career goal to pass Wayne Gretzky on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

