Brady shows off puck handling skills ahead of Fanatics Fest NYC

Is there anything Tom Brady can’t do?

The seven-time Super Bowl champion who is set to tackle broadcasting this fall showed off his hockey skills in New York on Thursday ahead of Fanatics Fest NYC, a first-of-its-kind show for fans, collectors, athletes.

Brady, who retired from the NFL after the 2022-23 season, is seen in a video trying out his wrist shot at the Target Practice display, attempting to hit pucks into a washer and dryer stacked on top of each other. He comes close to putting the puck in the dryer on his first shot, is a bit off on his second and third attempts, but not surprisingly, drills his fourth shot right into the opening.

The idea of shooting pucks at a dryer was made famous by a young Sidney Crosby, who peppered the family dryer with pucks while growing up in Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia.

Brady, who won the Super Bowl six times with the New England Patriots and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is one of the dozens of big-name athletes who will be at Fanatics Fest NYC this weekend. Current and former NHL players expected to attend are Auston Matthews, who was named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller, Rangers forward Matt Rempe, and former Rangers goalies Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Richter.