Brady shows off puck handling skills ahead of Fanatics Fest NYC

7-time Super Bowl champion finds inner Crosby by shooting pucks at dryer

Brady participates in target practice at Fanatics Fest

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Is there anything Tom Brady can’t do?

The seven-time Super Bowl champion who is set to tackle broadcasting this fall showed off his hockey skills in New York on Thursday ahead of Fanatics Fest NYC, a first-of-its-kind show for fans, collectors, athletes.

Brady, who retired from the NFL after the 2022-23 season, is seen in a video trying out his wrist shot at the Target Practice display, attempting to hit pucks into a washer and dryer stacked on top of each other. He comes close to putting the puck in the dryer on his first shot, is a bit off on his second and third attempts, but not surprisingly, drills his fourth shot right into the opening.

The idea of shooting pucks at a dryer was made famous by a young Sidney Crosby, who peppered the family dryer with pucks while growing up in Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia.

Brady, who won the Super Bowl six times with the New England Patriots and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is one of the dozens of big-name athletes who will be at Fanatics Fest NYC this weekend. Current and former NHL players expected to attend are Auston Matthews, who was named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller, Rangers forward Matt Rempe, and former Rangers goalies Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Richter.

Short Shifts

Zito gives Stanley Cup the full Milwaukee experience, including frozen custard

Quebec Remparts to retire Marchessault’s number this season

Rodrigues brings Stanley Cup back to Boston University

Panthers assistant coach Ruutu does some reading with Stanley Cup

Toronto Blue Jays give away replica Springer hockey jerseys

Grubauer volunteers at SAFE to protect mistreated horses

Lundell has full-circle moment, takes Stanley Cup to old hockey arena

Hornqvist, now in Panthers front office, celebrates day with Cup

Islanders alumni come together for good cause headed by former trainer

Stenlund celebrates with Stanley Cup in Sweden, where it all began

Young hockey artist making name for herself on social media

Forsling takes Stanley Cup on helicopter ride in Sweden

Trouba’s first art exhibit 'Landing My Mark' opens in Manhattan

Ekman-Larsson brings Stanley Cup home to Sweden, pays homage to late mother

Barkov kicks off day with Stanley Cup with skateboarding trick

Barkov transforms hometown into ‘Barkov City’ during Stanley Cup celebration

Michkov throws 1st pitch at Phillies game

Reinhart takes Stanley Cup on trip down memory lane in hometown