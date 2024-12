The Philadelphia Flyers honored the memory of the Gaudreau brothers by wearing their high school hockey jerseys to their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Flyers players entered Wells Fargo Center wearing home red Gloucester Catholic Rams sweaters with either Johnny's No. 13 or Matthew's No. 21 on the back.

Both Gaudreau's were star hockey players at Gloucester Catholic, less than 15 minutes away over the Walt Whitman Bridge from where the Flyers play their home games.