CM Punk tries to eat cereal out of Stanley Cup before WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

While it’s certainly frustrating to run out of clean dishes, that doesn’t mean you can just up and break the rules.

Before "Monday Night Raw," WWE superstar and avid Chicago Blackhawks fan CM Punk tried to eat cereal out of the Stanley Cup, which any hockey fan should know is a big no-no.

In a video posted on social media, Punk is seen looking for a bowl to use for his pre-match cereal. He comes across the Cup, and is getting ready to dump his snack in the trophy before NHL Network and WWE personality Jackie Redmond stops him.