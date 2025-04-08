CM Punk tries to eat cereal out of Stanley Cup before WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

Avid Blackhawks fan stopped by Redmond, Keeper of the Cup in funny social media video

CM Punk Cup cereal split

© WWE

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

While it’s certainly frustrating to run out of clean dishes, that doesn’t mean you can just up and break the rules.

Before "Monday Night Raw," WWE superstar and avid Chicago Blackhawks fan CM Punk tried to eat cereal out of the Stanley Cup, which any hockey fan should know is a big no-no.

In a video posted on social media, Punk is seen looking for a bowl to use for his pre-match cereal. He comes across the Cup, and is getting ready to dump his snack in the trophy before NHL Network and WWE personality Jackie Redmond stops him.

“What do you think you’re doing?” Redmond asks Punk. “Even your friend (Blackhawks defenseman) Duncan Keith would not allow you to do this.”

Punk seemed to take that to heart and, after hearing a plea from the Keeper of the Cup as well, eventually conceded without his cereal.

“Rules are rules,” the Keeper of the Cup told Punk.

They sure are.

