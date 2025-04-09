Budweiser sends special cans to goalies who Ovechkin never scored against

After Alex Ovechkin’s record-breaking goal on Sunday, Budweiser decided to share a toast with the 28 goalies who never gave up a goal to Ovechkin.

On Monday, the beer company announced its “King of Zero” campaign, sending a customized can of Budweiser Zero to each of the goalies on the elite list.

The cans include the goalie’s jersey number, the number of shots each goalie faced, and a customized written paragraph.

“The most fun part was making the cans in the first place,” said Patrick Heembrock, marketing director for Budweiser. “Just getting into what the designs were and how we can make them feel very hockey and goalie forward.”