Fleury’s kids join goalie on ice before likely last career home game

Wednesday's forecast called for a bunch of Fleurys at Excel Energy Center.

Marc-Andre Fleury was joined by his children on the ice before the Minnesota Wild goalie's likely last home start of his career.

Fleury’s two daughters, Estelle and Scarlette, and son, James, were dressed in their dad’s No. 29 Wild jersey and helmets as they stood next to their dad in front of the net during starting lineups and the national anthem before the Wild’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

The veteran goalie is set to retire at the end of the year after 21 seasons in the NHL. He played 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights, four seasons with the Wild and one season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

He won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Throughout the season, teams have celebrated Fleury's career including a special ovation in his hometown of Montreal and handshake line by the Washington Capitals.