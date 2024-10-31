Goal of the season? Foegele spins around for sick backhand goal

Check out the best goals of the 2024-25 NHL season

VGK@LAK: Foegele picks off Samsonov's touch and sweeps it back into the net

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Warren Foegele made the Vegas Golden Knights dizzy on Wedensday.

The Los Angeles Kings forward scored a sweet spinning backhand goal against the Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena.

In the the first period, Foegele couldn't handle the puck as he entered into the Golden Knights zone. Ilya Samsonov came out of the crease and poked the puck towards the boards. Foegele then intercepted the puck, spun around and backhanded a shot that went in between Samsonov's legs to give the Kings a 1-0 lead.

It was Foegele's fourth goal of the season.

