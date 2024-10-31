Goal of the season? Foegele spins around for sick backhand goal

Warren Foegele made the Vegas Golden Knights dizzy on Wedensday.

The Los Angeles Kings forward scored a sweet spinning backhand goal against the Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena.

In the the first period, Foegele couldn't handle the puck as he entered into the Golden Knights zone. Ilya Samsonov came out of the crease and poked the puck towards the boards. Foegele then intercepted the puck, spun around and backhanded a shot that went in between Samsonov's legs to give the Kings a 1-0 lead.

It was Foegele's fourth goal of the season.