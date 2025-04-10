Crosby nails $1 million football throw during Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT

Penguins captain shows off arm during TV personality's show at PPG Paints Arena

Crosby football toss

© Pat McAfee

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Sidney Crosby heard the Pittsburgh Steelers needed a new quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain nailed a $1 million football throw during sports personality Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT variety show at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang joined former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes on stage for a game where a player from the three sports would throw the football through a target at the end of the stage. Each throw made added $1 million to a jackpot that a fan from the audience would take home.

The Penguins star told McAfee he played a little football growing up, but it had been a long time since he tossed the pigskin.

McAfee then asked Crosby how he felt about throwing the football.

“I have no idea what to expect to be honest with you,” Crosby responded with smile.

Crosby then took his spot right under his Stanley Cup championship banners that hung from the arena rafters and perfectly tossed the football through the target, adding $1 million to the prize money.

The crowd started “MVP” chants as the Penguins captain celebrated with his teammates and fellow Pittsburgh sports stars.

Is there anything Crosby can’t do?

