Crosby nails $1 million football throw during Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT

Sidney Crosby heard the Pittsburgh Steelers needed a new quarterback.
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain nailed a $1 million football throw during sports personality Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT variety show at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang joined former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes on stage for a game where a player from the three sports would throw the football through a target at the end of the stage. Each throw made added $1 million to a jackpot that a fan from the audience would take home.