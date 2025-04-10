Crosby nails $1 million football throw during Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT

The Penguins star told McAfee he played a little football growing up, but it had been a long time since he tossed the pigskin.

McAfee then asked Crosby how he felt about throwing the football.

“I have no idea what to expect to be honest with you,” Crosby responded with smile.

Crosby then took his spot right under his Stanley Cup championship banners that hung from the arena rafters and perfectly tossed the football through the target, adding $1 million to the prize money.

The crowd started “MVP” chants as the Penguins captain celebrated with his teammates and fellow Pittsburgh sports stars.

Is there anything Crosby can’t do?