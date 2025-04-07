Gaudreau’s wife announces birth of 3rd child on social media

Baby boy, Carter, shares middle name with dad, who died last August

Gaudreau birth split

© Meredith Gaudreau

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, announced the birth of their third child on social media Monday.

Carter Michael Gaudreau was born April 1, about seven months after his dad’s tragic death. Johnny and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Johnny, who played 11 seasons in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames, was 31.

In September, during the memorial service for the Gaudreau brothers, Meredith announced she was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

The youngest Gaudreau shares a middle name with his dad, and Meredith announced he was born the same size his dad was too.

“He looks exactly like his daddy too,” Meredith wrote in the post.

Carter joins his siblings, Noa, born in 2022, and Johnny, born in 2024.

