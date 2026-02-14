Bellemare, France hoping to 'earn respect' with Olympic showing

MILAN -- The facts lay out the challenge Team France faces Sunday.

"Their worst player is going to be better than our top player," France captain and former NHL forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. "And this is the truth."

France has one NHL player at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026; Montreal Canadiens forward Alexandre Texier.

Team Canada has 25 NHL players, all superstars, including the first, second and fourth leading scorers in the NHL this season playing on the same line in Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini, respectively.

As Bellemare said before the tournament began, France likely wouldn't even be in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 if Russia wasn't barred from participation by the International Olympic Committee.

Canada has won the gold medal in the past two, and three of the past four Olympics that have featured NHL players. It is the sport's premier global superpower.

So, yes, it would be insane for the French players to think they're going to win against Canada, the team considered to be the best in the world in the final game of the preliminary round for each at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC).

France lost 4-0 to Team Switzerland on Thursday and 6-3 to Team Czechia on Friday in its first two games, both valiant, hard-working efforts cut short because it didn't have near enough talent and skill to hang with two quality national teams.

Canada defeated Czechia 5-0 on Thursday and Switzerland 5-1 on Friday.

But the French don't even have to make it a close game against Canada to get what they want out of this Olympic tournament. To Bellemare, they'll get what they want if they simply just make it a hard game for the Canadians.