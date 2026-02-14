Dans Locmelis scored twice, including the first of three straight goals for Team Latvia in a 4-3 win against Team Germany at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Rho Arena in Milan on Saturday.
Locmelis scores twice, Latvia rallies to stun Germany
Silovs makes 26 saves for country, which gets 1st Olympic win since 2014
© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
It was Latvia's first win in men's hockey at an Olympics since 2014.
Zemgus Girgensons had two assists, Renars Krastenbergs had a goal and an assist, and Arturs Silovs made 26 saves for Latvia (1-0-1-0), which will play its final game of the preliminary round in Group C against Team Denmark on Sunday (1:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, CNBC, ICI Télé, CBC Gem).
Lukas Kalble had a goal and an assist, Tim Stutzle and Lukas Reichel scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for Germany (1-0-1-0), which plays Team USA on Sunday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC).
Reichel put Germany ahead 1-0 on its second shot on goal, over Silovs' blocker on a breakaway, at 2:06 of the first period.
Locmelis, a forward prospect for the Boston Bruins, tied it 1-1 on a power play at 15:48, finishing a pass from Girgensons at the right post.
Kalble took 1:08 to restore the lead for Germany, making it 2-1 at 16:56. Frederik Tiffels intercepted a pass from Kaspars Daugavins and moved it to Kalble in the left face-off circle for a wrist shot.
Locmelis scored with a sharp shot from low in the right circle on a 5-on-3 power play, tying it 2-2 at 8:02 of the second period.
Leon Draisaitl could have put Germany in front for a third time on a breakaway at 9:23, but was denied by a pad save from Silovs.
Eduards Tralmaks then gave Latvia a 3-2 lead at 8:32 of the third period by going blocker-side on a breakaway off a pass from Girgensons, a forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Krastenbergs extended the lead to 4-2 at 11:37 with a wrist shot from the slot off a rebound from Daugavins.
Stutzle, a forward for the Ottawa Senators, cut it to 4-3 on a shot that went in off Latvia defenseman Kristaps Zile with Grubauer pulled for the extra attacker at 17:41.
Follow NHL Players on the Global Stage!
Go deep with full coverage of the Men's Hockey action at the Olympic Winter Games