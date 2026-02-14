Locmelis scores twice, Latvia rallies to stun Germany

It was Latvia's first win in men's hockey at an Olympics since 2014.

Zemgus Girgensons had two assists, Renars Krastenbergs had a goal and an assist, and Arturs Silovs made 26 saves for Latvia (1-0-1-0), which will play its final game of the preliminary round in Group C against Team Denmark on Sunday (1:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, CNBC, ICI Télé, CBC Gem).

Lukas Kalble had a goal and an assist, Tim Stutzle and Lukas Reichel scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for Germany (1-0-1-0), which plays Team USA on Sunday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC).