Locmelis becoming 'part of something big' for Latvia at Olympics

MILAN -- Dans Locmelis' path in his still young and burgeoning hockey career prepared him for this moment Saturday.

The Boston Bruins' 22-year-old prospect scored two power-play goals to play a massive role in Team Latvia's stunning 4-3 win against Team Germany in the preliminary round of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Rho Arena.

"I was actually thinking before this game I don't really even care about goals or assists, I just want to be part of the team," Locmelis said. "I want to be part of something big and hopefully we can surprise everyone."

He is and Latvia absolutely did, largely because of Locmelis, selected by the Bruins in the fourth round (No. 119) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

He scored in the first period Saturday to tie the game 1-1 and in the second to make it 2-2, giving the Latvians a chance in the third to pull off the upset.