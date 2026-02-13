Czechia scores 4 straight, rallies past France at Milano Cortina Olympics

Matej Stransky scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal late in the second period after France had scored three quick goals to take the lead.

David Pastrnak, Martin Necas, Michal Kempny and Stransky each had a goal and an assist for Czechia (1-0-1-0) in the Group A preliminary round game of the men's hockey tournament. Dan Vladar made nine saves.

Louis Boudon had two goals and an assist for France (0-0-2-0), which qualified for the tournament for the first time since the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and has not won a game since the 1998 Nagano Olympics. Martin Neckar allowed six goals on 26 shots before being replaced by Julian Junca (13 saves).

France is in last place in Group A.

Canada and Switzerland, which each is 1-0-0-0 in Group A, play later Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC).