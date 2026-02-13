Czechia scores 4 straight, rallies past France at Milano Cortina Olympics

Pastrnak, Necas each has goal, assist, Stransky gets game-winner short-handed

Pastrnak CZE goal vs FRA

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

Team Czechia avoided a scare and got its first win at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, 6-3 against Team France at Santagiulia Arena in Milan on Friday.

Matej Stransky scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal late in the second period after France had scored three quick goals to take the lead.

David Pastrnak, Martin Necas, Michal Kempny and Stransky each had a goal and an assist for Czechia (1-0-1-0) in the Group A preliminary round game of the men's hockey tournament. Dan Vladar made nine saves.

Louis Boudon had two goals and an assist for France (0-0-2-0), which qualified for the tournament for the first time since the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and has not won a game since the 1998 Nagano Olympics. Martin Neckar allowed six goals on 26 shots before being replaced by Julian Junca (13 saves).

France is in last place in Group A.

Canada and Switzerland, which each is 1-0-0-0 in Group A, play later Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC).

GAMECENTER SUMMARY: France-Czechia

After allowing three goals in a span of 4:53 in the second to fall behind 3-2, Czechia scored four straight goals.

Pastrnak tied it 3-3 at 13:23, scoring on his second attempt after trying a wraparound.

Stransky put Czechia up 4-3 with a short-handed goal at 19:28 with France caught in a line change on the power play. Stransky took a stretch pass from Filip Hronek, creating a 3-on-0, before passing to Radek Faksa, who returned the pass, which Stransky buried.

Filip Chlapik gave Czechia a 5-3 lead 1:05 into the third period, and Roman Cervenka, the Czechia captain, made it 6-3 on a breakaway at 1:53. Neckar was replaced by Junca after the goal.

WATCH: Men's Hockey Highlights from the Olympic Winter Games

Boudon scored France's first goal of the tournament, on the power play at 1:01 of the second period off a rebound, to pull his team within 2-1. He then tied the game 2-2 at 4:04, scoring on a 2-on-1 set up by a turnover he created in the defensive zone.

Hugo Gallet made it 3-2 at 5:54, scoring 1:50 after France had tied it.

Necas gave Czechia a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:56 of the first, and Kepny increased the lead to 2-0 at 13:04 with a slap shot from inside the blue line.

Each team concludes group play Sunday, with Czechia playing Switzerland (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, CNBC, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS) and France facing Canada (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC).

