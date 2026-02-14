Canada's new-look line ignites offense in win against Switzerland

McDavid, MacKinnon, Celebrini combine for 8 points, help Canada clinch Group A

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN -- Leading by one against Team Switzerland late in the first period with the best player in the world already contributing a goal and an assist, Jon Cooper decided, you know what, now is a good time to let Connor McDavid play with the other best player in the world.

So, Team Canada's coach put Nathan MacKinnon on the ice with McDavid and Macklin Celebrini for a shift after a Swiss icing late in the first period of a 5-1 win in the second game of the Group A preliminary round for both teams at Santagiulia Arena on Friday.

"There was an opportunity I saw on a face-off, they went together and they showed what they needed to show," Cooper said.

This was always going to be Canada's cheat code in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the opportunity to put three of the top four scorers in the NHL this season on the ice together.

McDavid leads the League with 96 points. MacKinnon is second with 93. Celebrini is fourth with 81.

It's the kind of firepower on one line that can leave the opposition caught in a trail of smoke if it works.

"Here's the thing," Cooper said. "They're three phenomenal players, generational these kids, but in saying that you don't know how that chemistry is going to go all the time. Three centers, and now some guys have to take not a step back but play a little bit out of position. And, ultimately, they're three guys that want the puck, need the puck and there is only one puck. So now sacrifices have to be made, but, ultimately, they did it."

McDavid, MacKinnon and Celebrini didn't generate a scoring chance on their first shift, but Cooper clearly liked what he saw.

Who wouldn't?

Cooper went to the same line again early in the second period, and, well, you know what happened.

MacKinnon set up Celebrini in the slot and the 19-year-old hammered a one-timer past Akira Schmid to give Canada a 3-1 lead.

"It’s two of the best players in the world, two legends that are in prime of their career," Celebrini said. "It’s easy to play with them when they are buzzing."

In the third period, they connected again.

Celebrini, just out of the penalty box, forechecked with aggression to get the puck back. He did. He got it to McDavid, who drew the attention of the Swiss, and after he put the puck on net, MacKinnon, alone, put in the rebound to put Canada up 5-1 at 13:03.

"After the goal, Connor said to 'Mack' right away that's all him, that's all forecheck," MacKinnon said. "Take that bump, slip it into Connor like that is elite. It's a very hard play. It's not the flashiest play ever but that's a hard play to make. Obviously, Connor drives the net, he's got three guys on him and everyone forgets about me. Just a treat to play with those two."

Nathan MacKinnon's post-game interview after 5-1 win over Team Switzerland

All told, they combined for three goals and eight points; McDavid and MacKinnon each had a goal and two assists, and Celebrini had a goal and an assist.

McDavid has six points in two games, already more than halfway to the record for most points by an NHL player in an Olympics, held by Teemu Selanne and Saku Koivu, who each had 11 points for Finland in 2006.

MacKinnon and Celebrini have scored in each of the first two games.

Canada (2-0-0-0), which has already clinched first place in Group A, will close out the group stage against Team France (0-0-2-0) on Sunday.

"I mean, three really good players," McDavid said. "Obviously, Nate is one of the best players in the world, thinks at such a high level and plays at such a high speed. I can do that and 'Mack' can do that too. Found a way to get a couple there and that's fun to be a part of."

It's obvious why Cooper would want McDavid, MacKinnon and Celebrini on the same line. But Canada went into this tournament looking for the right chemistry and balance in its lines, which is why McDavid, MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby started on different lines.

In moving MacKinnon, Cooper had to move Tom Wilson, who had been playing with McDavid and Celebrini, to a line with Nick Suzuki and Brandon Hagel. Suzuki was playing on the wing with MacKinnon and Hagel. The line change allowed him to move back to his more natural position of center.

It's not that Suzuki can't thrive on the wing. Cooper called the Montreal Canadiens center a "Swiss Army knife," joking that he could even be a goalie for Canada if asked.

But through two games Cooper is figuring out which centers can best play the wing, which significantly impacts Canada's chances of winning gold here considering the number of centers it has.

McDavid, MacKinnon and Celebrini all play center in the NHL. So do Crosby, Suzuki, Bo Horvat and Sam Bennett.

"That's always the difficult thing because in the National Hockey League they're not usually switching," Cooper said. "It's a little different here because centers don't get kicked out of draws. To have them out there all the time together is not as demanding as it might be back at home, but they knew it coming in that there was a potential they would have to move to the wing and so that was a big part of the education coming in."

Clearly, MacKinnon and Celebrini aced their homework.

"Just two special players," MacKinnon said of his new linemates. "I mean, what can I say. Easy to play with and it's nice to get a couple."

