Canada's new-look line ignites offense in win against Switzerland

MILAN -- Leading by one against Team Switzerland late in the first period with the best player in the world already contributing a goal and an assist, Jon Cooper decided, you know what, now is a good time to let Connor McDavid play with the other best player in the world.

So, Team Canada's coach put Nathan MacKinnon on the ice with McDavid and Macklin Celebrini for a shift after a Swiss icing late in the first period of a 5-1 win in the second game of the Group A preliminary round for both teams at Santagiulia Arena on Friday.

"There was an opportunity I saw on a face-off, they went together and they showed what they needed to show," Cooper said.

This was always going to be Canada's cheat code in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the opportunity to put three of the top four scorers in the NHL this season on the ice together.

McDavid leads the League with 96 points. MacKinnon is second with 93. Celebrini is fourth with 81.

It's the kind of firepower on one line that can leave the opposition caught in a trail of smoke if it works.

"Here's the thing," Cooper said. "They're three phenomenal players, generational these kids, but in saying that you don't know how that chemistry is going to go all the time. Three centers, and now some guys have to take not a step back but play a little bit out of position. And, ultimately, they're three guys that want the puck, need the puck and there is only one puck. So now sacrifices have to be made, but, ultimately, they did it."