MacKinnon, McDavid each has 3 points, Canada tops Switzerland to win Group A

With Canada on the power play, McDavid took a slick cross-ice pass from MacKinnon and fired a wrist shot from the right face-off circle off Schmid’s hip and into the goal to make it 1-0 at 5:45.

Canada then made it 2-0 at 10:54. McDavid took a pass from Tom Wilson and found Harley all alone in the center of the ice, where the defenseman beat Schmid five-hole.

With his six points in two games, McDavid became the first player to have five or more points through his first two career Olympic games involving NHL players.

Switzerland made it 2-1 at 12:42 by converting on its first power play of the game. Sven Andrighetto took a one-timer that Thompson tried to glove, but the puck went off his wrist, hit the crossbar and fell to the feet of Suter, who banged the rebound home.

It was first goal Canada allowed in an Olympics with NHL players since the quarterfinal round in 2014 -- a span of 237:01.