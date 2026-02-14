Harley ‘more settled’ with Team Canada at Olympics, playing big role

MILAN -- You could see the confidence in Thomas Harley. You could hear it.
It was the first period of Team Canada’s Group A preliminary round game against Team Switzerland at Santagiulia Arena on Friday. The Canadians led 1-0 when forward Tom Wilson dropped the puck to center Connor McDavid along the right-wing boards.
Trailing the play on the left side as a defenseman, Harley yelled McDavid’s name and slapped his stick on the ice. He was wide open.
He wanted the puck.
McDavid threaded a pass through two defenders from right to left. Harley received the puck in the left circle and shot it between the pads of Swiss goalie Akira Schmid to give Canada a 2-0 lead at 10:54.
“Unsurprisingly, he saw me, put it on my tape,” Harley said after Canada’s 5-1 win. “I kind of flubbed the shot, but it went in, so I’ll take it.”
What’s it like to score a goal for your country in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026?
“Scoring goals is always fun,” Harley said with a little smile. “Scoring goals in the Olympics is that much better.”