2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Slovakia eyes spot in quarterfinals

Sweden vs. Slovakia (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS)

Team Sweden (1-0-1-0) should be primed and ready to go after a defeat at the hands of bitter rival Team Finland on Friday, needing a good result against Team Slovakia to avoid the qualification playoff round on Tuesday to play for a medal. But this game, at Santagiulia Arena on Saturday, also marks a chance for Slovakia (2-0-0-0) to take control of Group B. Slovakia, with six points, were winners of their first two games at the Olympics, against Finland on Wednesday and Team Italy on Friday. A win against Sweden would cement Slovakia as the top team in the group, sending them directly to the quarterfinals. Former NHL player Adam Ruzicka has two goals in two games for Slovakia, including the game-winner on Friday against Italy, and Juraj Slafkovsky has four points (two goals, two assists) in the tournament. Sweden, meanwhile, scored only a single goal against Finnish goalie Juuse Saros on Friday, scored on the power play by Rasmus Dahlin.

Finland vs. Italy (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN, CBC)

Much like for Sweden, this game is huge for Finland (1-0-1-0), which is riding the high of beating Sweden 4-1 on Friday. It is only the second time Finland has beaten Sweden in five meetings at an Olympics with NHL players, and their first win since 1998 in Nagano. Compared to Sweden, though, Finland should have a much easier draw against the winless Italians (0-0-2-0) in their game at Santagiulia Arena. The Italians first fell to Sweden 5-2 on Wednesday, then to Slovakia 3-2 on Friday. Finland is tied with Sweden at three points each, just behind Slovakia’s six in Group B. Saros came up big for the Finns on Friday with 34 saves -- including 17 in the third period -- against the Swedes. Italy could play spoiler, should it take points against Finland, as the teams race to get an assured bid into the quarterfinals. The focal point regarding Italy was goalie Damian Clara, who made 46 saves on 49 shots in his team's loss to Sweden. Clara, who was pulled with an apparent injury in the third period of that game, came on in relief of Davide Fadani (28 saves) two days later against Slovakia.