Slovakia late goal helps clinch Group B, earn bye into quarterfinals

Slafkovsky, the Montreal Canadiens forward who scored his third goal of the Olympics earlier in the game, said he didn't see the puck go in.

"I just shot it at the net and I didn't know where the puck was, and all of a sudden I see [Dvorsky] celebrating," Slafkovsky said. "I just started jumping there, which is crazy because we were still down two goals."

When asked if it was the biggest goal he's ever scored in a loss, Dvorsky said, "Yeah, probably," with a laugh.

"Super happy, obviously," Dvorsky said. "I mean, not too much to say, I hope it's the goal that gets us first place, but let's see how Finland plays."

The wild celebration after the goal was followed by Sweden pulling Markstrom despite leading by two goals. After all, for Sweden to own the goal-differential tiebreaker over Slovakia, it needed to score again.

"That's the rules of the tournament, so we were prepared for that," Slovakia forward Milos Kelemen said. "And it was like a special situation, but we played well in our defensive zone, and yeah, we lose the game, but we got what we want."

For Sweden, it was left to root against its rival Finland against Italy to no avail, but Hallam said the end result of the tournament, not who wins the group, is what matters. He was quick to point out that Canada had to play an extra game in Vancouver in 2010 and still won gold.

"There's different ways. I don't know if you guys remember, but I do, Vancouver 2010," Hallam said. "So, if you want two days rest or one day's rest and a practice and a game, the result has to speak for itself.

"Just look ahead, but because everything that's really good never comes easy."