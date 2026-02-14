Eichel has goal, assist, United States survives scare from Denmark

The Vegas Golden Knights center had a goal and an assist as the United States scored twice in a 57-second span midway through the second period that changed the tenor of the game and allowed Team USA to maintain control of the group.

Matt Boldy, Brady Tkachuk, Noah Hanifin, Jake Guentzel and Jack Hughes also scored for Team USA. Jeremy Swayman had 18 saves.

Nick Olesen, Nicholas Jensen and Phillip Bruggisser scored for Denmark and Mads Sogaard made 32 saves before being injured at 11:07 of the third period. Frederik Dichow made nine saves in relief.