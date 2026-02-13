Fiala taken from ice on stretcher during Switzerland loss

Kevin Fiala was taken from the ice on a stretcher late in the third period for Team Switzerland in a 5-1 loss to Team Canada in a Group A game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena in Milan on Friday.

The forward was hit into the side boards by Canada forward Tom Wilson, who then fell on his left leg at 17:10. Fiala, who was lying on his stomach on the ice, was able to get up onto his elbows but did not move his lower body. He was then transported to the hopsital, with coach Patrick Fischer saying after the game that it didn't look good.

No penalty was assessed to Wilson on the play.

Fiala had an assist in a 4-0 win against Team France on Thursday. Switzerland (1-0-1-0) next plays Czechia (1-0-1-0) on Sunday, with the winner finishing second in Group A.