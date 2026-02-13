Fiala taken from ice on stretcher during Switzerland loss

Forward injured following hit by Wilson of Canada late in 3rd

fiala-injury-olympics

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Kevin Fiala was taken from the ice on a stretcher late in the third period for Team Switzerland in a 5-1 loss to Team Canada in a Group A game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena in Milan on Friday.

The forward was hit into the side boards by Canada forward Tom Wilson, who then fell on his left leg at 17:10. Fiala, who was lying on his stomach on the ice, was able to get up onto his elbows but did not move his lower body. He was then transported to the hopsital, with coach Patrick Fischer saying after the game that it didn't look good.

No penalty was assessed to Wilson on the play.

Fiala had an assist in a 4-0 win against Team France on Thursday. Switzerland (1-0-1-0) next plays Czechia (1-0-1-0) on Sunday, with the winner finishing second in Group A.

Related Content

MacKinnon, McDavid each has 3 points, Canada tops Switzerland to win Group A

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule

Olympics

MacKinnon, McDavid each has 3 points, Canada tops Switzerland to win Group A

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule

Hughes brothers step up with 'pretty special' Olympic debut for U.S.

Czechia scores 4 straight, rallies past France at Milano Cortina Olympics

Denmark 'really looking forward to' best-on-best test vs. U.S. in Olympics

Team France men's hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics

Andersen won't start for Denmark against U.S. in Olympic preliminary round

Sweden looking for 'another level' to its game after loss to Olympic rival Finland

Lundell coming through in clutch for Finland at Olympics

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Saros, Finland rebound against Sweden following loss in Olympic opener

Team Italy men's hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics

Ruzicka keys Slovakia past Italy for 2nd straight victory

NHL EDGE stats: United States utilizing Thompson, Hughes at Olympics

2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Finland, Sweden set to renew rivalry

Nelson soaking in 'unbelievable experience' with Team USA at Olympics

5 things learned from Day 2 of Olympics