Swayman to start in goal for Team USA against Denmark 

MILAN -- Jeremy Swayman will start for Team USA against Team Denmark at Santagiulia Arena on Saturday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, TSN), U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said.

Connor Hellebuyck will be the backup in the Group C preliminary round game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Hellebuyck made 17 saves in a 5-1 win against Team Latvia on Thursday, when Swayman was the backup.

The Americans play their final preliminary round game against Team Germany on Sunday. Jake Oettinger is the third goalie.

“At the end of the day, we’re playing three games in four nights, and we have three guys that we know are capable of helping us win games,” Sullivan said.

Swayman is 22-12-3 with a 2.92 GAA and .903 save percentage in 38 games (37 starts) for the Boston Bruins this season.

“He’s just a heck of a goaltender,” said U.S. defenseman Charlie McAvoy, a Bruins teammate. “I mean, he competes. I think that’s his biggest skill, just his competitiveness. He’s unreal.”