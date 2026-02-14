Streit wants to see more of his Swiss countrymen thrive in NHL

MILAN -- Mark Streit had a little meeting scheduled in front of section B12 of Santagiulia Arena following the first period of Canada's 5-1 win against Switzerland in the preliminary round of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday.

True to his country’s reputation, the former defenseman was there right on time.

Streit posed for photos with fans. He talked about hockey. But he also spoke about old memories, like Switzerland’s miraculous 2-0 win against Canada at the 2006 Torino Olympics.

“It was a crazy game,” Streit said. “It was a special moment for me. I was incredibly proud to defeat Canada. In 2006, the Canadians thought it would be easy to beat us. Now they have a lot more respect for Swiss hockey.”

Streit played in that preliminary round game; Paul DiPietro scored twice and Martin Gerber made 49 saves in the historic win.

“For the first time in 12 years we have NHL players in the Olympics,” Streit said. “Switzerland now knows how to compete with the best teams. You see it against Canada. We’re in the game. I find that incredible. I still know several players, particularly Roman (Josi) and Nino (Niederreiter). I love the atmosphere in the arena. Hearing the Swiss fans’ chants makes me smile. It even makes me feel a bit nostalgic. I wish I was still playing. But I’m not expecting another big upset.”