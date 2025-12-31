McDavid ramping up game for Olympics while leading Oilers

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid has dreamed of playing for Canada in the Winter Olympics, and with the announcement of Team Canada’s roster on Wednesday, he knows it’s now going to happen sooner than later.

“It’s definitely getting real with the team announced today, we’re a month away basically from our break; five or six weeks,” the Edmonton Oilers center said. “It’s getting here, and I’m excited about it. Everyone in here is excited, Leon [Draisaitl] is excited (to play for Germany), it’s a great opportunity for us. It’s something that we haven’t done ever.”

Not only is McDavid excited for the opportunity, he’s also ramping up his game to be in top form come February, when the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begin.

And that can’t be good news for the rest of the hockey-playing world.

“I said earlier in the year, you have to find a way to peak in February, it’s kind of unique in that way,” McDavid said. “Last year was a new experience, (4 Nations Face-Off) you go from playing regular season, middle of the season kind of sleepy game to a couple of days later, you go to what feels like a playoff Game 7.”

McDavid scored the overtime goal for Canada in the championship game at the 4 Nations Face-Off to win 3-2 against the United States on Feb. 20. The four-team tournament, also featuring Sweden and Finland, gave hockey fans a sense of what to expect at the Olympics this upcoming February.