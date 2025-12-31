McDavid ramping up game for Olympics while leading Oilers

Looks to carry strong month into New Year, Milan in February for Canada

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid has dreamed of playing for Canada in the Winter Olympics, and with the announcement of Team Canada’s roster on Wednesday, he knows it’s now going to happen sooner than later.

“It’s definitely getting real with the team announced today, we’re a month away basically from our break; five or six weeks,” the Edmonton Oilers center said. “It’s getting here, and I’m excited about it. Everyone in here is excited, Leon [Draisaitl] is excited (to play for Germany), it’s a great opportunity for us. It’s something that we haven’t done ever.”

Not only is McDavid excited for the opportunity, he’s also ramping up his game to be in top form come February, when the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begin.

And that can’t be good news for the rest of the hockey-playing world.

“I said earlier in the year, you have to find a way to peak in February, it’s kind of unique in that way,” McDavid said. “Last year was a new experience, (4 Nations Face-Off) you go from playing regular season, middle of the season kind of sleepy game to a couple of days later, you go to what feels like a playoff Game 7.”

McDavid scored the overtime goal for Canada in the championship game at the 4 Nations Face-Off to win 3-2 against the United States on Feb. 20. The four-team tournament, also featuring Sweden and Finland, gave hockey fans a sense of what to expect at the Olympics this upcoming February.

“It’s going to be the same this year, and obviously it’s important that guys are ramping up their game,” McDavid said. “Personably, it feels like I’m trying to do that too. I feel my game is in a good spot as we head down the stretch here heading into the Olympics.”

McDavid’s game may never have been better than it was this past month.

The Edmonton captain went into the final game of the calendar year against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; SNO, SNW, SNP, NESN) on a 13-game point streak (13 goals, 20 assists).

He took the lead in the NHL scoring race with 69 points (24 goals, 45 goals) in 40 games, having been eight points behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 1, and fifth in League scoring at the time.

“He’s playing extremely well and if he’s ramping it up even more, I’m afraid for the opposition (at Olympics),” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He’s just been tenacious, wanting to make something happen every shift. He’s hungry to score goals, and every time he has the puck, he’s driving the net and if he can’t get to the net, he’s looking to make the next play. He’s a very driven player, very focused, which is the case for him all the time, but is taking it to another level right now with how well he’s playing.”

McDavid was one of six players named to Canada’s preliminary roster June 17, along with MacKinnon, defenseman Cale Makar of the Avalanche, and forwards Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers.

Despite already having a spot on the 25-player roster, McDavid wanted to solidify his place on the team through his play with Edmonton this season.

VGK@EDM: McDavid extends his point streak to 10 games with opening goal

“I think just because you’re named early, everyone wants to earn their spot,” McDavid said. “It’s an incredible honor to be named to that team, whether that was (in June) or today. It’s an incredible honor to represent your country at the Olympics, the biggest sporting event in the world.”

McDavid was anxious to see who would fill out the rest of the Canada roster Wednesday. Canada named 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies to the team.

“I’m excited it’s getting closer and obviously with the roster announcement today, it gets more real and you start to picture some of those faces that will be there with you on the team and playing together,” McDavid said. “I think there’s a ton of work that goes into it, the GMs go around scouting guys, the coaches paying attention too. I think there is always conversation going on between those guys, how they picture the team, how they picture using guys in different situations. I think this team could be built a number of different ways and obviously this is the way they decided to go with it.”

Canada has won gold the past two Olympic men’s hockey tournaments featuring NHL players, defeating Sweden 3-0 in the final at Sochi 2014, and the United States 3-2 in overtime in Vancouver 2010.

Finland is the defending Olympic champions, winning gold in Beijing 2022.

Edmonton has 15 games in January and two in February before the Olympic break. McDavid said he wants to be at his best when the puck drops in Milano.

“It’s more rounding out your game, you want to make sure the details are there,” McDavid said. “I know that’s cliche, but playing the 4 Nations, it was playoff hockey, and you need to be ready. Every aspect of your game needs to be ready to roll.”

It is hard to imagine McDavid playing much better than he is right now, but on a team full of elite players, it would not be surprising to see him elevate his game to a new level at the Olympics.

“You think about how good Connor is, if he’s going to get better, Hockey Canada is going to get one heck of a player, they’re already getting one,” Knoblauch said. “His game speaks a lot, he’s the best, he’s tremendous and right now, I’m seeing him probably on top of his game.”

