NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Florida Panthers

1. Tkachuk brothers' high-danger offense

The Panthers’ championship potential has been rebuilt in an offseason that included several major trades, though none was bigger than the acquisition of powerhouse forward Brady Tkachuk. Florida, which entered last season with a chance to win a third consecutive Stanley Cup title, ultimately missed the postseason because of injuries, most notably captain Aleksander Barkov missing the entire season because of a knee injury. With Brady joining forces with brother Matthew, and the roster at full strength, the Panthers are primed to regain their netfront prowess, which could put them squarely back in the mix at the top of the Atlantic Division.

Brady has dominated high-danger areas of the ice through the years; since the start of the puck and player tracking era (2021-22), he ranks third in high-danger shots on goal (639) behind Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers (725) and John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs (654). Brady's best seasons in terms of high-danger shots on goal were when he finished second in 2022-23 (171), second in 2021-22 (135) and tied for third in 2024-25 (114). Brady scored 11 of his 22 goals from high-danger zones last season with the Ottawa Senators, and his highest rank in terms of high-danger goals came in 2023-24 (23; tied for seventh).

Matthew, meanwhile, has dealt with injuries each of the past two seasons but ranked among the top 10 in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal in each of his first two seasons with the Panthers (fifth in 2022-23, 158; ninth in 2023-24, 114). Florida now has three of the top goal-scorers from high-danger zones during the puck and player tracking era: Sam Reinhart is seventh (108), Brady is 14th (92), and Matthew is tied for 15th (91). Reinhart finished second in high-danger goals in 2023-24 (35), and Matthew was tied for third in that category in 2022-23 (31).