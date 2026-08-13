As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, we look at three advanced metrics trends surrounding the Los Angeles Kings:
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Los Angeles Kings
Kempe's skating, advanced shooting metrics among highlights
© Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI
1. Kempe's skating, shooting prowess
Adrian Kempe has scored at least 35 goals in four of his past five seasons and has some of the best advanced shooting metrics in the NHL. The wing ranked highly among forwards last season in hardest shot (95.30 mph; 97th percentile) and average shot speed (63.29 mph; 96th percentile). Kempe also ranked highly at his position in 80-90 mph shot attempts (111; second), 70-80 mph shot attempts (124; eighth) and 90-100 mph shot attempts (seven; tied for 10th).
Kempe, who turns 30 on Sept. 13, ranked among the forward leaders last season in all three goals by location categories; he was in the 98th percentile in mid-range goals (15), 94th percentile in high-danger goals (17) and 93rd percentile in long-range goals (two). He was also second at his position in long-range shots on goal (46), ranked highly among forwards in mid-range shots on goal (80; 94th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (59; 83rd percentile).
His skating metrics last season were also among the best at his position: the 96th percentile or higher in max skating speed (23.70 mph), 20-plus mph speed bursts (208), 22-plus mph bursts (16) and total skating distance (252.09 miles). He is consistently one of the fastest skaters in the NHL and has finished in the 97th percentile or higher in 20-plus mph speed bursts in every season since the start of the puck and player tracking era (2021-22).
2. Panarin's perimeter shooting prowess
Artemi Panarin led all forwards in long-range shots on goal (51) last season, five ahead of his teammate and frequent linemate, Kempe (46). Panarin tied for third among forwards in long-range goals (four) last season and ranked among the League leaders in mid-range shots on goal (104; ninth in NHL) and mid-range goals (15; tied for 10th). He ranked in the 95th percentile among forwards in average shot speed (62.88 mph) last season and finished second at his position in 70-80 mph shot attempts (145), behind Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks (150).
It's also worth noting that Panarin was tied for the NHL lead in mid-range goals (19) and ranked fifth in mid-range shots on goal (114), while also ranking among the forward leaders in long-range shots on goal (47; second) and long-range goals (three; tied for fifth) in 2024-25 with the New York Rangers. In 2023-24, Panarin ranked second in the League in mid-range goals (20) and finished third in mid-range shots on goal (130). During that same season, he was second among forwards in long-range shots on goal (56) and tied for fifth at his position in long-range goals (three).
Panarin, who should improve the power play in his first full season with Los Angeles, has the chance to elevate others on the top unit including Brandt Clarke. The defenseman ranked in the 90th percentile or higher at his position last season in high-danger shots on goal (14), long-range shots on goal (76) and mid-range shots on goal (31). Clarke, who scored an NHL career-high eight goals last season, ranked in the 83rd percentile among defensemen in high-danger goals (two) and long-range goals (three).
3. Byfield's elite skating metrics
Quinton Byfield will take on a larger role this season as the Kings' No. 1 center between Kempe and Panarin. He ranked highly among forwards last season in several advanced skating metrics. He was in the 98th percentile at his position in 20-plus mph speed bursts (297) after ranking in the 99th percentile among forwards in that category in 2024-25 (295). Byfield was fourth in the NHL in 18-20 mph speed bursts (888) behind Martin Necas (1,030), Ryan McLeod (968) and Connor McDavid (922). He also ranked highly at his position in 22-plus mph bursts (27; 98th percentile) and max skating speed (23.16 mph; 89th percentile) last season.
Byfield, who could surpass his career high in average ice time (20:01 per game) set last season, ranked highly among forwards in skating distance at all strengths (267.99 miles; 98th percentile), even strength (217.17; 98th percentile) and on the penalty kill (23.60; 96th percentile) last season. He turns 24 on Aug. 19 and finished in the 83rd percentile among forwards in total miles skated on the power play (27.22) last season, but should improve in that category after Anze Kopitar's retirement. The No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft brings elite speed to the top line and power play with one of the best playmakers in Panarin and one of the strongest volume shooters in Kempe.
NHL EDGE: Advanced Stats for Everyone.
The next generation of advanced stats is here. Explore daily infographics, all-new zone maps, player & team comparisons and deep-dive details based on our exclusive, cutting-edge Player & Puck Tracking technology and data.