NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Los Angeles Kings

1. Kempe's skating, shooting prowess

Adrian Kempe has scored at least 35 goals in four of his past five seasons and has some of the best advanced shooting metrics in the NHL. The wing ranked highly among forwards last season in hardest shot (95.30 mph; 97th percentile) and average shot speed (63.29 mph; 96th percentile). Kempe also ranked highly at his position in 80-90 mph shot attempts (111; second), 70-80 mph shot attempts (124; eighth) and 90-100 mph shot attempts (seven; tied for 10th).

Kempe, who turns 30 on Sept. 13, ranked among the forward leaders last season in all three goals by location categories; he was in the 98th percentile in mid-range goals (15), 94th percentile in high-danger goals (17) and 93rd percentile in long-range goals (two). He was also second at his position in long-range shots on goal (46), ranked highly among forwards in mid-range shots on goal (80; 94th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (59; 83rd percentile).

His skating metrics last season were also among the best at his position: the 96th percentile or higher in max skating speed (23.70 mph), 20-plus mph speed bursts (208), 22-plus mph bursts (16) and total skating distance (252.09 miles). He is consistently one of the fastest skaters in the NHL and has finished in the 97th percentile or higher in 20-plus mph speed bursts in every season since the start of the puck and player tracking era (2021-22).