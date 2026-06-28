Top NHL free agents: Bobrovsky, Carlson, Lee among those likely available

Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators

The 38-year-old right wing had 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Senators this season and no points in four playoff games. Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (No. 22) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Giroux has 1,165 points (379 goals, 786 assists) in 1,345 regular-season games for the Flyers, Florida Panthers and Senators and 86 points (29 goals, 57 assists) in 105 playoff games.

Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 33-year-old center had 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 67 games for the Blue Jackets this season. Selected by Columbus in the second round (No. 37) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Jenner has 421 points (212 goals, 209 assists) in 808 regular-season games with the Blue Jackets. He has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 37 playoff games.

Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings

The 37-year-old right wing had 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games for the Red Wings this season. Kane has 1,400 points (508 goals, 892 assists) in 1,369 regular-season games for the Red Wings, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks, who selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. He has 138 points (53 goals, 85 assists) in 143 playoff games and won the Cup three times with the Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015). He won the Art Ross Trophy as scoring champion, the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player as chosen by the NHL Players' Association in 2015-16. He also won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2007-08 and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP in 2013. Kane was named one the 100 Greatest Players in NHL history during the League's Centennial celebration in 2017.

Anders Lee, New York Islanders

The 35-year-old left wing had 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games for the Islanders this season. Selected by New York in the sixth round (No. 152) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Lee has 549 points (308 goals, 241 assists) in 923 regular-season games and is a nine-time 20 goal scorer. He has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 46 playoff games.