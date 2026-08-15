As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, we look at three advanced metrics trends surrounding the Montreal Canadiens:
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Montreal Canadiens
Caufield coming off top-10 ranking in midrange, high-danger goals
© Vitor Munhoz/NHLI
1. Caufield's shooting prowess
Cole Caufield has developed into one of the top offensive players in the NHL in terms of some key advanced shooting metrics. The 25-year-old scored 51 goals last season, finishing second in the race for the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy behind Nathan MacKinnon (53 goals) and tying the seventh-highest goal total in Canadiens history. Among those 51 goals were 29 go-ahead goals, the second-most for a single season in League history behind Brett Hull (39 in 1990-91).
Last season, Caufield ranked in the top 10 in midrange goals (18; tied for fourth) and high-danger goals (22; tied for 10th). His 40 goals from high-danger and midrange zones combined ranked second in the NHL behind Wyatt Johnston (42) and was one more than MacKinnon (39). Caufield also ranked highly among forwards in midrange shots on goal (81; 95th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (79; 94th percentile).
Caufield finished last season with 12 multigoal games (second behind MacKinnon's 14), including two hat tricks (tied for second behind Connor McDavid's three) and led the NHL in snap shots on goal (136) and ranked second in snap shot goals (27; behind Johnston's 28). Caufield's goal-scoring versatility and pinpoint accuracy, often scoring goals from in tight and difficult angles above the goalie's shoulders, could make him a perennial 50-goal scorer. It is worth noting that Guy Lafleur (six straight from 1974-75 through 1979-80) is the only Canadiens player to score 50 goals in back-to-back seasons.
In addition to Caufield, there were several other standouts on the Canadiens who excelled in various advanced shooting metrics last season. Nick Suzuki, like Caufield, ranked highly among forwards in midrange shots on goal (66; 90th percentile) and midrange goals (nine; 89th percentile). Juraj Slafkovsky was among forward leaders in high-danger goals (17; 94th percentile) before he finished tied for fourth in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (21) during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ivan Demidov ranked in the 90th percentile among forwards in average shot speed (59.96 mph) and Lane Hutson was tied for third among defensemen in high-danger shots on goal (19) and was in the 92nd percentile or higher at the position in high-danger goals (three), midrange shots on goal (41) and midrange goals (seven).
2. Skating speed
Montreal ranked among the top 10 teams in 22-plus mph speed bursts (100; ninth) and 20-plus mph bursts (2,142; sixth) last season. In terms of 20-plus mph bursts, Montreal forwards ranked fifth (1,749) and its defensemen ranked seventh (393) in the same category.
Forwards Josh Anderson (257) and Suzuki (237) each ranked in the 98th percentile among forwards in 20-plus mph speed bursts last season. Suzuki, who also had Montreal's fastest speed burst (23.62 mph; 96th percentile at position) of the year, finished sixth in the NHL in scoring (101 points) to become the first Canadiens player with a 100-point season since Mats Naslund (110 in 1985-86). In terms of max skating speed among forwards, Kirby Dach (23.42 mph; 94th percentile), Anderson (23.28 mph; 92nd percentile), Alex Newhook (23.14 mph; 89th percentile) and Slafkovsky (23.03 mph; 85th percentile) were also standouts.
Hutson, who finished fourth in points (78) among defensemen last season, ranked ninth at his position in 20-plus mph speed bursts (141) and seventh in the NHL in total skating distance (295.21 miles). The 22-year-old, who was the first Canadiens defenseman with a 75-point season in 40 years (Larry Robinson had 82 points in 1985-86), also ranked highly at the position in 22-plus mph bursts (five; 94th percentile) and max skating speed (22.97 mph; 92nd percentile). In terms of 20-plus mph speed bursts among defensemen, Mike Matheson (90; 93rd percentile) and Noah Dobson (65; 87th percentile) were notable contributors to Montreal's team speed.
Per NHL EDGE IQ, the Canadiens ranked seventh in goals off the rush (90; goals coming within five seconds of puck crossing offensive blue line) last regular season, with Caufield (18; tied for third in NHL) and rookie Oliver Kapanen (11) being their leaders in the category.
3. Dobes' perimeter save percentage
Jakub Dobes emerged as the Canadiens starting goalie last season, when Montreal (average age: 25.8 years) became the youngest team to advance to the Conference Final/Semifinal in 33 years. After Dobes led rookies in wins (29; tied for ninth in NHL), he became the seventh first-year goalie in League history with multiple Game 7 wins during Montreal's deep playoff run.
Dobes was able to stabilize Montreal's starting goalie spot thanks to his success on perimeter shots; he ranked just outside the top 10 in long-range save percentage (.973) during the regular season. Among goalies to play at least five postseason games, Dobes ranked in the top three in midrange save percentage (.908; second) and long-range save percentage (.980; third).
The 25-year-old was also at his best when he really needed to be, excelling in 5-on-5 close save percentage (.927; when game is tied in first or second period or within one goal in third period) last season. The Canadiens, who boast one of the best young cores in the NHL, went from a 30-win team in 2023-24 to a 48-win team last season. With advanced stats juggernauts throughout the lineup, Montreal could be equipped to make deep playoff runs this season and beyond.
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