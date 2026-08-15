NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Montreal Canadiens

1. Caufield's shooting prowess

Cole Caufield has developed into one of the top offensive players in the NHL in terms of some key advanced shooting metrics. The 25-year-old scored 51 goals last season, finishing second in the race for the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy behind Nathan MacKinnon (53 goals) and tying the seventh-highest goal total in Canadiens history. Among those 51 goals were 29 go-ahead goals, the second-most for a single season in League history behind Brett Hull (39 in 1990-91).

Last season, Caufield ranked in the top 10 in midrange goals (18; tied for fourth) and high-danger goals (22; tied for 10th). His 40 goals from high-danger and midrange zones combined ranked second in the NHL behind Wyatt Johnston (42) and was one more than MacKinnon (39). Caufield also ranked highly among forwards in midrange shots on goal (81; 95th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (79; 94th percentile).

Caufield finished last season with 12 multigoal games (second behind MacKinnon's 14), including two hat tricks (tied for second behind Connor McDavid's three) and led the NHL in snap shots on goal (136) and ranked second in snap shot goals (27; behind Johnston's 28). Caufield's goal-scoring versatility and pinpoint accuracy, often scoring goals from in tight and difficult angles above the goalie's shoulders, could make him a perennial 50-goal scorer. It is worth noting that Guy Lafleur (six straight from 1974-75 through 1979-80) is the only Canadiens player to score 50 goals in back-to-back seasons.

In addition to Caufield, there were several other standouts on the Canadiens who excelled in various advanced shooting metrics last season. Nick Suzuki, like Caufield, ranked highly among forwards in midrange shots on goal (66; 90th percentile) and midrange goals (nine; 89th percentile). Juraj Slafkovsky was among forward leaders in high-danger goals (17; 94th percentile) before he finished tied for fourth in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (21) during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ivan Demidov ranked in the 90th percentile among forwards in average shot speed (59.96 mph) and Lane Hutson was tied for third among defensemen in high-danger shots on goal (19) and was in the 92nd percentile or higher at the position in high-danger goals (three), midrange shots on goal (41) and midrange goals (seven).