NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Minnesota Wild

1. Hughes, Faber's elite skating, shooting metrics

Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber were one of the best defense pairs in the NHL last season and both have elite skating and shooting metrics. Hughes, who ranked fourth among defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (174) last season, also ranked among the leaders at his position in max skating speed (22.51 mph; 83rd percentile). Faber was also a standout at his position last season ranking 10th in 20-plus mph bursts (129) and he finished among the defensemen leaders in 22-plus mph bursts (four; 91st percentile) and max skating speed (23.05 mph; 93rd percentile).

Hughes ranked first among defensemen and second behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers in skating distance at all strengths (307.46 miles) and even strength (261.81). Hughes, who ranked second among defensemen and seventh in the NHL in total miles skated on the power play (44.59) last season, was tied with Martin Necas of the Colorado Avalanche for the most miles skated in a game (5.09; Feb. 2 against Montreal Canadiens) and tied for second for the most miles skated in a period (1.92; March 15 against Toronto Maple Leafs). Meanwhile, Faber ranked sixth in the NHL in skating distance at even strength (248.74), and finished highly among defensemen in total skating distance at all strengths (283.59; 97th percentile).

Faber, who had NHL career highs in goals (15) and shots on goal (173) in 80 games last season, ranked highly among defensemen in mid-range goals (eight; tied for eighth), long-range goals (five; tied for ninth), long-range shots on goal (104; sixth), high-danger shots on goal (12; 93rd percentile) and mid-range shots on goal (31; 90th percentile). Hughes was tied for fourth among defensemen in mid-range shots on goal (65) last season and ranked highly at his position in long-range shots on goal (77; 93rd percentile), high-danger shots on goal (10; 87th percentile) and high-danger goals (two; 83rd percentile). Both Hughes and Faber have the skating ability to be among the League leaders in ice time and the shooting prowess to be among the best at their position again this season.