As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, we look at three advanced metrics trends surrounding the Minnesota Wild:
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Minnesota Wild
Hughes, Faber among League's best in skating, shooting metrics
© David Berding/Getty Images
1. Hughes, Faber's elite skating, shooting metrics
Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber were one of the best defense pairs in the NHL last season and both have elite skating and shooting metrics. Hughes, who ranked fourth among defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (174) last season, also ranked among the leaders at his position in max skating speed (22.51 mph; 83rd percentile). Faber was also a standout at his position last season ranking 10th in 20-plus mph bursts (129) and he finished among the defensemen leaders in 22-plus mph bursts (four; 91st percentile) and max skating speed (23.05 mph; 93rd percentile).
Hughes ranked first among defensemen and second behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers in skating distance at all strengths (307.46 miles) and even strength (261.81). Hughes, who ranked second among defensemen and seventh in the NHL in total miles skated on the power play (44.59) last season, was tied with Martin Necas of the Colorado Avalanche for the most miles skated in a game (5.09; Feb. 2 against Montreal Canadiens) and tied for second for the most miles skated in a period (1.92; March 15 against Toronto Maple Leafs). Meanwhile, Faber ranked sixth in the NHL in skating distance at even strength (248.74), and finished highly among defensemen in total skating distance at all strengths (283.59; 97th percentile).
Faber, who had NHL career highs in goals (15) and shots on goal (173) in 80 games last season, ranked highly among defensemen in mid-range goals (eight; tied for eighth), long-range goals (five; tied for ninth), long-range shots on goal (104; sixth), high-danger shots on goal (12; 93rd percentile) and mid-range shots on goal (31; 90th percentile). Hughes was tied for fourth among defensemen in mid-range shots on goal (65) last season and ranked highly at his position in long-range shots on goal (77; 93rd percentile), high-danger shots on goal (10; 87th percentile) and high-danger goals (two; 83rd percentile). Both Hughes and Faber have the skating ability to be among the League leaders in ice time and the shooting prowess to be among the best at their position again this season.
2. Shooting, scoring prowess for Boldy, Kaprizov
The Wild were one of three teams in the NHL to have two 40-goal scorers last season (also Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators), as Kirill Kaprizov was tied for fourth in the League with 45 goals and Matt Boldy was tied for ninth after scoring a career-high 42 goals. Boldy was tied for 10th in the NHL in high-danger goals (22) and ranked in the 97th percentile among forwards in mid-range goals (14). He finished highly at his position in hardest shot (93.61 mph; 94th percentile), average shot speed (57.97; 85th percentile), 70-80 mph shot attempts (113; 98th percentile), 80-90 mph shot attempts (43; 96th percentile) and 90-100 mph shot attempts (four; 95th percentile). Boldy, who finished seventh among forwards in total miles skated on the power play last season (42.16), ranked among the forward leaders in all three shots by locations categories: long-range shots on goal (30; 97th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (84; 96th percentile) and mid-range shots on goal (69; 91st percentile).
Kaprizov, who ranks sixth in the NHL in goals since 2021-22 (203 in 342 games), finished highly at his position in high-danger goals (19; 96th percentile) and mid-range goals (12; 95th percentile) last season. The 29-year-old ranked among the forward leaders in long-range shots on goal (33; 98th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (85; 96th percentile) and mid-range shots on goal (75; 93rd percentile). Kaprizov, who finished seventh among forwards in total skating distance at all strengths (282.53 miles) and fifth on the power play (45.63), also ranked highly at his position in 70-80 mph shot attempts (103; 96th percentile) and 80-90 mph shot attempts (30; 91st percentile). With Kaprizov's longtime linemate Mats Zuccarello now with the Los Angeles Kings, he and Boldy could form one of the most potent goal-scoring duos at 5-on-5 this season.
3. Wallstedt's 5-on-5 save percentage
Jesper Wallstedt, who ranked second in the NHL in save percentage (.916; minimum 25 games) last season, was tied for eighth in 5-on-5 save percentage (.921) and finished seventh in 5-on-5 close save percentage (.928; when game is tied in first or second period or within one goal in third period). During the 2026 postseason, the rookie goalie was tied for first in 5-on-5 save percentage (.937) and ranked tied for sixth in 5-on-5 close save percentage (.924).
Wallstedt, who set NHL career highs in games played (35) last season, ranked fourth in the NHL in percentage of quality starts (69.7 percent; percentage of starts with a save percentage greater than .900) and was second in that category during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs (70.0 percent). The 23-year-old also ranked highly at his position in mid-range save percentage (.912; tied for sixth) during the regular season and ranked first among goalies in high-danger save percentage during the postseason (.865; minimum five games). Wallstedt could carry a heavy workload in his second full season in the NHL if Filip Gustavsson isn't ready to start the season after having offseason hip surgery.
NHL EDGE: Advanced Stats for Everyone.
The next generation of advanced stats is here. Explore daily infographics, all-new zone maps, player & team comparisons and deep-dive details based on our exclusive, cutting-edge Player & Puck Tracking technology and data.