Markstrom traded to Panthers by Devils for 3 forwards

The 36-year-old goalie signed a two-year, $12 million contract ($6 million average annual value) with the Devils on Nov. 1, 2025, that begins next season.

A second-round pick by Florida in the 2008 NHL Draft (No. 31), Markstrom is 264-231-64 with a 2.73 GAA, .907 save percentage and 25 shutouts in 578 regular-season games (560 starts) for the Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Devils and 14-17 with a 2.88 GAA, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 31 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Jacob is an established veteran leader in this league who possesses size and a relentless drive to win," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “We are excited for him to compete alongside our established group and return to South Florida."

With the acquisition of Markstrom and goalie Akira Schmid on Monday, it likely means Sergei Bobrovsky, who can become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, won't be re-signed by Florida. Bobrovsky, who ranks seventh in NHL history in wins (456), helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025 and is a two-time winner of the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the top goalie in the NHL. He was in the last of a seven-year, $70 million contract ($10 million AAV).

Florida, which missed the playoffs for the first time in seven years, has altered its roster the past few weeks. The biggest move was acquiring forward Brady Tkachuk in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on June 21, for two first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft. Earlier that day, they traded forward Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken for a first-round pick in 2026 and a conditional second-round pick in 2027.

The Panthers also acquired the rights to defenseman Radko Gudas from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for forward A.J. Greer, and forward Garnet Hathaway and a sixth-round pick 2026 from the Philadelphia Flyers for a fifth-round pick in 2026 and a fourth-round pick in 2027 on June 25.

The Devils (42-37-3), who missed the playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons, hired Sunny Mehta as GM on April 16. Mehta spent the previous six seasons with the Panthers, including the last three as assistant GM under Zito.

Rodrigues, who had 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 69 games for Florida this season, will enter the last of a four-year contract he signed on July 2, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Signed by the Buffalo Sabres as an undrafted free agent on April 22, 2015, the 32-year-old has 270 points (107 goals, 163 assists) in 616 regular-season games for the Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado Avalanche and Panthers and 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 61 playoff games. He won the Cup with Florida in 2024 and 2025.

Boqvist had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 73 games for the Panthers this season, his second with them. He had 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 78 games in 2024-25 to help Florida win the Stanley Cup. He is entering the last of a two-year contract he signed on March 5, 2025, and can become a UFA after next season.

Selected by New Jersey in the second round (No. 36) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Boqvist has 105 points (50 goals, 55 assists) in 387 regular-season games for the Devils, Boston Bruins and the Panthers and six points (two goals, four assists) in 27 playoff games.

Steeves, who was signed by Florida as an undrafted free agent on March 25, 2024, has yet to play in the NHL. The 24-year-old had 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists) in 72 games with Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

The Panthers also received forward Angus Crookshank. The 26-year-old forward had one goal in eight games with the Devils this season and has five points (three goals, two assists) in 29 regular-season games for New Jersey and Ottawa.