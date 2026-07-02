NHL.com has fantasy hockey reactions to the biggest free agent signings for the 2026-27 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy spin on free agent signings with EDGE stats
Carlson, Bobrovsky, Lee headline class; Marchment, Roslovic have refreshed upside with new teams
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Carlson to Lightning
Defenseman John Carlson has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, providing a potential boost to their top pair, first power play and Stanley Cup chances.
The 36-year-old had 60 points (14 goals, 46 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals last season, including 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 16 games after he was traded to Anaheim on March 5. He also added six assists in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games as the Ducks won their first playoff round since 2017.
Earlier this offseason, the Lightning traded Darren Raddysh to the Maple Leafs which opens up a spot on their first power play unit. Since making his NHL debut in 2009-10, Carlson ranks fifth at the position in power-play points (278) behind Erik Karlsson (331), new teammate Victor Hedman (291), Drew Doughty (288) and Roman Josi (285).
EDGE stats insights: Carlson ranked in the 90th percentile or higher among defensemen last season in hardest shot (99.77 mph), high-danger shots on goal (15), midrange shots on goal (34), midrange goals (six) and long-range goals (five).
Projected fantasy draft range: Top 20 among defensemen with upside to reach the Top 15 at the position
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Bobrovsky to Maple Leafs
Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has signed a three-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and will create an elite tandem with Anthony Stolarz to solidify the team’s playoff chances.
The 37-year-old was 27-23-1 with a 3.07 goals-against average, .877 save percentage and four shutouts in 52 games (51 starts) for the Florida Panthers last season. Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025, defeating the Edmonton Oilers each time, going 32-15 with a 2.26 GAA, .910 save percentage and five shutouts in 47 playoff games in that span.
EDGE stats insights: Bobrovsky’s outlook with Maple Leafs
Projected fantasy draft range: Top 15 among goalies with the potential to reach the Top 10 at the position
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Lee to Mammoth
Forward Anders Lee has signed a three-year contract with the Utah Mammoth, boosting their top-six and improving their power play.
The 10-time 20-goal scorer has averaged 24.8 goals per season over his past five seasons and has at least five power-play goals in five straight seasons and 10 of his past 12 seasons.
Since 2014-15, Lee’s first full season in the NHL, he’s one of five players to have 250 goals (279), 2,000 shots on goal (2,049) and 1,000 hits (1,367); others are Alex Ovechkin, Chris Kreider, Jamie Benn and Filip Forsberg. He’s also one of five players since 2021-22 to have 100 goals (105), 700 shots on goal (791) and 500 hits (516); others are Brady Tkachuk, Ovechkin, J.T. Miller and Timo Meier.
The 35-year-old has shown he can still provide category coverage and he could bring exposure to Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther and/or Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz on Utah’s second or first line.
EDGE stats insights: Lee has finished in the top 10 in high-danger shots on goal in four straight seasons and led that category in 2024-25 (132). He’s finished in the 97th percentile or higher among forwards in high-danger shots on goal and 88th percentile or higher in high-danger goals in each of the past five seasons since the start of the puck and player tracking era (2021-22).
Projected fantasy range: Outside the top 150 overall in leagues with shots on goal and hits.
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Marchment to Sharks
Forward Mason Marchment has signed a five-year contract with the San Jose Sharks, improving their top-nine and second power play.
Marchment scored at a 31-goal pace after joining the Columbus Blue Jackets in December. He was tied for second on the team in goals (15 in 39 games) and was third in points per game (0.82; 32 points) during that span with the Blue Jackets.
Marchment, who played on the Blue Jackets’ top line with Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko last season, could play on the Sharks’ top line with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith throughout the season.
Marchment has scored at least 19 goals in each of his past three seasons and has averaged 91 hits per season over his past six campaigns.
EDGE stats insights: Marchment finished in the 79th percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal (44) and midrange goals (six) last season. The 31-year-old has scored at least 10 high-danger goals in each of his past three seasons.
Projected fantasy range: A sleeper candidate outside the top 150 overall due to his potential linemates
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Andersen to Oilers
Goalie Frederik Andersen has signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers and will compete with Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi, who the Oilers acquired from the Buffalo Sabres, for the starting position. He is coming off winning his first career Stanley Cup title with the Carolina Hurricanes at the age of 36.
Andersen, who was 13-2 with a 1.89 goals-against average and .910 save percentage with three shutouts in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Carolina last season, has nine 20-win seasons, which is tied for fourth among active goalies.
Since his first season with the Hurricanes (2021-22), Andersen leads all goalies in goals-against average (2.45; minimum 75 games).
EDGE stats insights: Among goalies to play at least five Stanley Cup playoff games last season, Andersen ranked second in 5-on-5 close save percentage (.951; when game is tied in first or second period or within one goal in third period). During the 2024-25 regular season, Andersen had a .835 high-danger save percentage across 22 games which would have ranked in the top-10 had he played enough games to qualify for the leaderboard.
Projected fantasy range: Outside the top 25 goalies (sleeper candidate)
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Roslovic to Maple Leafs
Forward Jack Roslovic has signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, providing the team with a secondary scorer capable of sliding on to the first line and second power play when needed.
The 29-year-old had 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) in 69 games for the Edmonton Oilers last regular season before adding an assist in six playoff games. Entering his 11th NHL season, Roslovic has played in 595 career games with the Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton.
Roslovic spent time on Connor McDavid’s wing last season and could have a similar dynamic center this season in Auston Matthews. Roslovic and McDavid factored in on the same goal eight times last season, while his right-handed shot and strong skating metrics make him an ideal linemate for a primary puck carrier.
EDGE stats insights: Roslovic ranked in the 93rd percentile in 20-plus mph speed bursts (186) and 97th percentile in 22-plus mph speed bursts (21) last season. Per NHL EDGE IQ, he led this free agent class in goals off the rush (13), defined as those that come within five seconds of crossing the offensive blue line.
Projected fantasy range: Outside the top 150 overall in leagues with shots on goal and hits (sleeper candidate)
Others signees with sneaky fantasy upside: Mats Zuccarello, LAK; Jaden Schwartz, COL; Oliver Bjorkstrand, NYR; Viktor Arvidsson, DET; Boone Jenner, WSH; Ryan Shea, EDM; Jacob Trouba, SJS
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