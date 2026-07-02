Fantasy spin on free agent signings with EDGE stats

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Lee to Mammoth

Forward Anders Lee has signed a three-year contract with the Utah Mammoth, boosting their top-six and improving their power play.

The 10-time 20-goal scorer has averaged 24.8 goals per season over his past five seasons and has at least five power-play goals in five straight seasons and 10 of his past 12 seasons.

Since 2014-15, Lee’s first full season in the NHL, he’s one of five players to have 250 goals (279), 2,000 shots on goal (2,049) and 1,000 hits (1,367); others are Alex Ovechkin, Chris Kreider, Jamie Benn and Filip Forsberg. He’s also one of five players since 2021-22 to have 100 goals (105), 700 shots on goal (791) and 500 hits (516); others are Brady Tkachuk, Ovechkin, J.T. Miller and Timo Meier.

The 35-year-old has shown he can still provide category coverage and he could bring exposure to Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther and/or Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz on Utah’s second or first line.

EDGE stats insights: Lee has finished in the top 10 in high-danger shots on goal in four straight seasons and led that category in 2024-25 (132). He’s finished in the 97th percentile or higher among forwards in high-danger shots on goal and 88th percentile or higher in high-danger goals in each of the past five seasons since the start of the puck and player tracking era (2021-22).

Projected fantasy range: Outside the top 150 overall in leagues with shots on goal and hits.

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Marchment to Sharks

Forward Mason Marchment has signed a five-year contract with the San Jose Sharks, improving their top-nine and second power play.

Marchment scored at a 31-goal pace after joining the Columbus Blue Jackets in December. He was tied for second on the team in goals (15 in 39 games) and was third in points per game (0.82; 32 points) during that span with the Blue Jackets.

Marchment, who played on the Blue Jackets’ top line with Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko last season, could play on the Sharks’ top line with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith throughout the season.

Marchment has scored at least 19 goals in each of his past three seasons and has averaged 91 hits per season over his past six campaigns.

EDGE stats insights: Marchment finished in the 79th percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal (44) and midrange goals (six) last season. The 31-year-old has scored at least 10 high-danger goals in each of his past three seasons.

Projected fantasy range: A sleeper candidate outside the top 150 overall due to his potential linemates

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Andersen to Oilers

Goalie Frederik Andersen has signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers and will compete with Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi, who the Oilers acquired from the Buffalo Sabres, for the starting position. He is coming off winning his first career Stanley Cup title with the Carolina Hurricanes at the age of 36.

Andersen, who was 13-2 with a 1.89 goals-against average and .910 save percentage with three shutouts in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Carolina last season, has nine 20-win seasons, which is tied for fourth among active goalies.

Since his first season with the Hurricanes (2021-22), Andersen leads all goalies in goals-against average (2.45; minimum 75 games).

EDGE stats insights: Among goalies to play at least five Stanley Cup playoff games last season, Andersen ranked second in 5-on-5 close save percentage (.951; when game is tied in first or second period or within one goal in third period). During the 2024-25 regular season, Andersen had a .835 high-danger save percentage across 22 games which would have ranked in the top-10 had he played enough games to qualify for the leaderboard.

Projected fantasy range: Outside the top 25 goalies (sleeper candidate)