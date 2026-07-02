Oilers retool roster, sign Andersen in free agency after dealing Nurse

The trade took some finessing, as Nurse admitted San Jose was not originally on his destination list once he agreed to waive his no movement clause. Nurse eventually came around to San Jose and is looking forward to a fresh start after 11 full seasons in Edmonton.

“For me, I went through a deep dive of what I thought was best, and I also talked to a lot of people that I respected, in hockey and outside of hockey, and every time I brought up San Jose, even though they were not on my small list, (they said) that I’d be crazy not to go there,” Nurse said. “It’s an amazing opportunity and for me, and I’m really happy that it happened.”

Nurse’s departure is an end of an era in Edmonton as one of the core pieces of a rebuild along with forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The three began playing together in 2015-16 after McDavid was selected No. 1 in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Oilers went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025, losing to the Florida Panthers both times, and lost in the Western Conference First Round to the Anaheim Ducks in six games this past season.

Nurse was selected by Edmonton with the No. 7 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. He had 324 points (88 goals, 236 assists) in 798 games and averaged 22:30 minutes of ice time in his tenure with the Oilers. He had 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 82 games this past season and did not have a point in the first round against Anaheim.

“I had lots of good memories in Edmonton, but now that chapter closes,” Nurse said. “Sometimes, it’s just time to go and you feel that personally and you have to stick to your gut.”

Bowman believes Mukhamadullin and Shea will help fill the void left by Nurse.

Mukhamadullin, 24, is a restricted free agent and will still have to come to terms on a new contract. He was on a one-year, $1 million contract last season.