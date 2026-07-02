Oilers retool roster, sign Andersen in free agency after dealing Nurse

Shea signed a five-year, $20 million contract ($4 million AAV). He played the past three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and had 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) in 80 games this season.
“With Mukhamadullin, he’s a big kid and is still kind of coming into his own right now,” Bowman said. “There’s a few things that caught our eye with his game. He played more on the right side this year than the left, even though he’s a (left) shot. He’s got that long reach, he’s a big frame. He’s pretty skinny right now, I think he can put on a little bit of weight, but he takes up a lot of space out there and we liked his game.”
Shea, 29, was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 121 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft. He is going into his fourth NHL season.
“Ryan Shea, he’s a player that I’m familiar with. I actually drafted Ryan way back when,” Bowman said. “He’s come a long way from those years. I thought he had an outstanding season this year. He was one of those players that we targeted in our meetings leading up to today, hoping if we could get some cap space we might be able to bring him in.”
Edmonton also signed Kapanen to a one-year, $2.6 million contract, Jones to a one-year, $850,000 contract, Tralmaks to a one-year, two-way $850,000 contract, and Joseph to a one-year, $1 million contract.
They signed Andersen to a one-year, $2.8 million contract fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Andersen, 36, started 16 playoff games for Carolina and had a 13-2 record with a 1.89 goals-against average with a .910 save percentage, before making way for Brandon Bussi in the last three games of the Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.