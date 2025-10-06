‘NHL Fantasy Stars’ game returns for 2025-26 season

Nathan MacKinnon or Connor McDavid? Sidney Crosby or Brad Marchand? Do you have what it takes to be an NHL GM? Test your skills by downloading the “NHL Fantasy Stars” app and setting your daily lineup during the 2025-26 season!

“NHL Fantasy Stars,” the official mobile game of the NHL, is back this season with its own mobile app (find it on the app store under "NHL Fantasy Stars"); it’s the unrivaled hockey gaming experience for avid NHL fans. Become the GM of your own team, assemble your dream lineup from over 800+ NHL licensed hockey players and dominate the ice in peer vs. peer hockey collection competition.

The game allows you to construct your dream team of players by opening packs and collecting coins. You can become a hockey GM, set winning lineups, collect star players, make blockbuster trades, play along with friends and climb the leaderboard.

Here are five things to know before playing “NHL Fantasy Stars” this season:

1. Open packs to unlock players

Whether you want to land your favorite player or scoop up the hottest statistical performers, you can unlock NHL players as you play, collect and train your Fantasy Stars.

2. Trade and train players with friends and fellow fans

You can buy, sell and trade players with other NHL fan GMs in the marketplace to maximize your team’s potential and also train players to increase attribute scoring. Move up the ranks in your weekly league against other fans and finish top three to get promoted to the next level.

3. Set your daily lineup with players from your collection

Showcase and collect all the NHL stars -- Centers, Wingers, Defensemen and NHL Teams -- in a unique mobile sports game where fans rip open packs to acquire and unlock legendary players that earn your team points based on real-life NHL game performances.

Here are the four tiers of players (with tile colors) based on real-life performance

• All-Star (purple)

• Gold

• Silver

• Base (gray)

4. Know the scoring format (players and teams)

There are five skater statistical categories:

Goal (G): 7 fantasy points

Assist (A): 4 fantasy points

Shot on goal (S): 1 fantasy point

Hits (Hits): 1 fantasy point

Blocked Shots (BLK): 1 fantasy point

There are six team statistical categories:

Wins (W): 3

Power-play Goal (PPG): 1

Short-handed Goal (SHG): 2

Goal Against (GA): -3

Shutout (SO): 5

Save (SV): 1

NOTE: Play a “trained” player and have these values increase

5. Enjoy the action every day!

This is a daily game that runs all season long. You can join anytime, log in often and climb to the top of the leaderboards while earning in-game rewards and unlocking new features. Build a winning lineup, rise through the divisions and experience the action in real-time with authentic NHL player and team performances in this exciting new gameplay.

---

