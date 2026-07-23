NHL EDGE stats: Kane’s upside for return to Blackhawks

1. Perimeter shots

Patrick Kane is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks on a two-year contract, rejoining the team he won three Stanley Cup titles (2010, 2013, 2015). Kane, who played 16 of his first 19 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he won many NHL Awards ranging from the Calder Trophy (2007-08) to the Hart Trophy (2015-16), Art Ross Trophy (2015-16) and Conn Smythe Trophy (2013). Kane has the most points (1,400 in 1,369 games) of any United States-born player in NHL history.

Kane was still a very productive offensive player last season with the Detroit Red Wings; despite being limited to 67 of Detroit’s 82 games, he ranked fourth on the team in goals (16), assists (41), points per game (0.85), even-strength goals (14), even-strength points (38) and game-winning goals (four). Kane, who will turn 38 years old on Nov. 19, was still among the NHL forward leaders in perimeter shot categories; he ranked in the 89th percentile in long-range shots on goal (19; 89th percentile) and 87th percentile in midrange shots on goal (59).

Kane, who was mostly a secondary scorer during his years in Detroit, could see top-line usage again for Chicago, which will be without top forward Connor Bedard (shoulder surgery) to start this season. Even when Bedard returns, Kane could play on his line and have similar or better point production to his time in Detroit (163 points in 189 games with Red Wings). From March 1 to the end of last regular season, Kane finished strong with 24 points in 22 games (second most on team in that span behind linemate Alex DeBrincat’s 27 points).