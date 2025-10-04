Oct. 4: NHL Preseason Roundup

Travis Konecny scored twice and got the winning goal in the shootout when the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Konecny's second goal tied the game 3-3 with 1:53 left in the third period. He scored from just outside the left circle with Dan Vladar pulled for an extra skater.

Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Drysdale had two assists for the Flyers, who finished the preseason 3-4-0. Vladar made 22 saves through overtime and two in the shootout.

Kevin Rooney, Lenni Hameenaho and Paul Cotter scored for the Devils, who went 3-2-2 in the preseason. Jake Allen made 33 saves.

Cotter gave the Devils a 3-2 lead at 11:31 of the third after Vladar was unable to play a puck behind the net and Arseny Gritsyuk got the loose puck, feeding Cotter in front.

Hameenaho scored a power-play goal 40 seconds into the second period for a 2-1 lead. He scored from the right side of the net after taking a pass across the goalmouth from Shane Lachance.

Konecny tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 7:47, scoring from the side of the net after taking a pass from Matvei Michkov, who first tried to stuff the puck in from behind the net.

Rooney, who is on a professional tryout contract, tipped a point shot from Ethan Edwards that went over Vladar's blocker for a 1-0 lead at 16:09 of the first period.

Sanheim tied the game 1-1 at 18:16 of the first. He took a pass from Jett Luchanko and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Each team begins the regular season on Thursday; the Flyers visit the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP) and the Devils play at the Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU).