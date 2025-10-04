Oct. 4: NHL Preseason Roundup

Konecny has 2 goals, shootout winner for Flyers; Zadorov scores twice in Bruins win

Konecny preseason roundup Oct 4

© Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Travis Konecny scored twice and got the winning goal in the shootout when the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Konecny's second goal tied the game 3-3 with 1:53 left in the third period. He scored from just outside the left circle with Dan Vladar pulled for an extra skater.

Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Drysdale had two assists for the Flyers, who finished the preseason 3-4-0. Vladar made 22 saves through overtime and two in the shootout.

Kevin Rooney, Lenni Hameenaho and Paul Cotter scored for the Devils, who went 3-2-2 in the preseason. Jake Allen made 33 saves.

Cotter gave the Devils a 3-2 lead at 11:31 of the third after Vladar was unable to play a puck behind the net and Arseny Gritsyuk got the loose puck, feeding Cotter in front.

Hameenaho scored a power-play goal 40 seconds into the second period for a 2-1 lead. He scored from the right side of the net after taking a pass across the goalmouth from Shane Lachance.

Konecny tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 7:47, scoring from the side of the net after taking a pass from Matvei Michkov, who first tried to stuff the puck in from behind the net.

Rooney, who is on a professional tryout contract, tipped a point shot from Ethan Edwards that went over Vladar's blocker for a 1-0 lead at 16:09 of the first period.

Sanheim tied the game 1-1 at 18:16 of the first. He took a pass from Jett Luchanko and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Each team begins the regular season on Thursday; the Flyers visit the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP) and the Devils play at the Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU).

Bruins 4, Rangers 1: Nikita Zadorov scored twice, and Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves for the Boston Bruins in their win against the New York Rangers at TD Garden in Boston.

Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha also scored for the Bruins, who finished the preseason 4-1-1.

Noah Laba scored for the Rangers, who went 2-3-1 during the preseason. Igor Shesterkin allowed three goals on 15 shots.

Zadorov gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 5:55 of the first period with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off Fraser Minten’s assist near the goal line.

Zacha extended it to 2-0 at 14:39 with a wrist shot, scoring far side from the bottom of the right circle.

Lindholm made it 3-0 on the power play at 16:48 of the second period, redirecting Charlie McAvoy’s pass from the point.

Laba’s power-play goal at 16:23 of the third period cut it to 3-1, a deflection of Adam Fox’s point shot.

Zadorov scored his second goal of the game into an empty net at 18:31 for the 4-1 final.

The Rangers open the regular season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS) and the Bruins are at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, HBO MAX).

