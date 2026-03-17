NHL Heritage Classic tickets go on sale March 24

NEW YORK -- Tickets to the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ outdoor game featuring the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Montreal Canadiens at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 24. The Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic returns to Princess Auto Stadium, home of the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 10 years after it was first staged at the site.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on March 24, here via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the official marketplace of the NHL, providing fans with peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

The Oct. 25 game marks the Jets’ third outdoor contest, having previously faced the Calgary Flames in the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina and the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Auto Princess Stadium. The Canadiens are set to skate in their fifth outdoor game, and their first since 2017, with a record of 2-2-0 in outdoor regular season contests. Both teams feature players who took star turns at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, including Jets star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who has captured the last two Vezina Trophies, and Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and forward Juraj Slafkovsky.

The event will be the eighth NHL Heritage Classic, following 2003 in Edmonton (first NHL outdoor regular-season game), 2011 in Calgary, 2014 in Vancouver, 2016 in Winnipeg, 2019 in Regina, Saskatchewan, 2022 in Hamilton, Ontario and 2023 in Edmonton. Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg last served as the site of the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic on Oct. 23, 2016, when the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Jets 3-0 before a crowd of 33,240.

A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here. Fans can sign up for 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic news and updates here.