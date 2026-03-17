NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, Bedard face off when Wild visit Blackhawks

Kaprizov, Bedard open home-and-home series

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy are within reach of 40-goal seasons for the Minnesota Wild, and Connor Bedard is closing in on his NHL career-high in points for the Chicago Blackhawks heading into the first game of an "NHL on TNT" doubleheader at United Center in Chicago (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, TNT). Kaprizov and Boldy are tied for the Wild lead with 38 goals. Kaprizov can reach 40 for the fourth time in his six NHL seasons. Boldy is looking to hit 40 for the first time in his five seasons. Each are on pace for at least 90 points, which would be the first time the Wild have two players reach the mark in the same season. Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 62 points (27 goals, 35 assists) and, despite missing 12 games with a shoulder injury, is six points away from surpassing his NHL career-high of 67 last season and scoring 30 goals for the first time in the League. Minnesota (38-18-12) hits the road after losing three straight at home (0-2-1). Chicago (25-30-11) has reached overtime in four of its past six games (2-2-2). The teams play in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday.