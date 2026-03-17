Armstrong says he's 'aged out' as GM for Team Canada

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- Doug Armstrong is in a transition period.

He's stepping down as general manager of Team Canada after winning the silver medal at the Olympics in Milan last month, and he's in his final months as GM of the St. Louis Blues, making this his final appearance at the NHL GM meetings.

The 61-year-old said he has "aged out" of being GM of Team Canada. He loved the job and called it "the greatest experience." But it came with a lot of pressure, and it cost him a lot of time with his wife, Kelly.

"Quite honestly, she's given enough," Armstrong said. "I've got to start paying it back to her, and I can't do this. It's not fair to her, quite honestly, more than anybody."

Armstrong said he would not be involved in selecting his successor with Team Canada. He will be available if the next GM seeks advice the way he once sought advice from his predecessor, Steve Yzerman. Otherwise, he will stay out of the way.

"If the next person calls me, I'll pick up the phone, but he's got to call me," he said. "I'm not going to try to interject, because I know what the job is, and everyone's going to have their own rhythm on how they want to do it. If I could ever support that person, I will, but I'm not expecting it."

Amstrong will turn over the Blues GM job on July 1 to Alexander Steen, who is currently special assistant to the GM. He has a three-year contract to continue as president of hockey operations.

The Blues traded captain Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders and defenseman Justin Faulk to the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6, when they were 10 points behind the Seattle Kraken, who held the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

After a 3-2 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks that night, they traveled to Anaheim and held a practice the next day. Armstrong, Steen and coach Jim Montgomery met with the players.

"We traded our captain," Armstrong said. "We traded our assistant captain. We traded the nucleus of our leadership group. And I believe, if you don't address it, it's the elephant in the room. Everyone's going to walk on eggshells around that. So, we talked about that. We talked about what we wanted to try to accomplish for the rest of the year. And I also talked about, 'This is Alex's group now.' …

"I said, 'From your perspective as athletes, he's your manager.' Because there's no more trades to make. There are no more waivers. He now needs to talk to you. He has to have his exit meetings as the next manager. He needs to set the table for what we're doing now and in the future."

Armstrong will still lead St. Louis for the 2026 NHL Draft.