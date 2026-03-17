McMann trade paying off for Kraken, GM Botterill says

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- Bobby McMann is making an impact for the Seattle Kraken.
The forward has five points (three goals, two assists) in two games since they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6, helping them win two straight after they had lost four in a row in regulation.
“He’s delivered exactly what we expected,” Seattle general manager Jason Botterill said at the NHL GM meetings.
The question now is if McMann can help the Kraken make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
They hold the second wild card in the Western Conference entering their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; The Spot, HBO MAX, TNT), but it’s a tight race. The Kraken are tied in points with the first team below the cut line, the Los Angeles Kings, and one point ahead of the San Jose Sharks.
After hosting the Lightning, they will crisscross the continent on a six-game trip, facing the Nashville Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, Lightning, Buffalo Sabres and Edmonton Oilers.
“We have a huge road trip and pretty tough competition,” Botterill said. “But for us just to be a part of these games is exciting, and it’s something that our group hasn’t had in the last two years here.”