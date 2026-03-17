McMann trade paying off for Kraken, GM Botterill says

The biggest issue in Seattle was, and continues to be, the lack of a superstar.

Eberle leads the Kraken with 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists). Only three teams have a leading scorer with fewer points -- the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks -- and none is in a playoff spot. The Kraken are averaging 2.88 goals per game, tied with the New York Islanders for 22nd in the NHL.

“We’ve been involved trying to look to add offense to our group -- veteran offense to our group,” Botterill said. “If you look at all the numbers, yes, we have to create more offense. … We feel we have young talent in our organization, but finding a little bit more of a proven scorer or a proven point-getter is something that we’ll continue to look at.”

But McMann was a solid addition. The Kraken struggle to get pucks and bodies to the net, and they thought he would address that with size (6-foot-2, 217 pounds), speed and forechecking ability. Lambert knew him well after serving as associate coach in Toronto last season.

The Kraken gave up a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to get him. There was one problem: He couldn’t play until he received a U.S. work visa.

While McMann sat in limbo, Schwartz took a skate in the face, putting him out indefinitely, and the Kraken lost three in a row.

“It’s just frustrating, because it’s beyond your control, right?” Botterill said. “We did everything similar to other teams. Everyone’s trying to put the same documents in at the same time. Unfortunately, some things don’t happen as quick as you want them to. Plus, we ran into the Jaden Schwartz injury, which really hurt us on the left side from that standpoint. Getting [McMann] in the lineup was a big boost.”

McMann has been the left wing on the top line with Eberle and center Matty Beniers. The Kraken hope they have enough offensive depth to make a run, like they did in 2022-23.

“We’re never going to have that top line that can equate to some of the top-end players in the Western Conference,” Botterill said. “But can we find matchups more down the lineup from our third line or fourth line? That’s how we have success right there.”