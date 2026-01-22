NHL Goal Chase daily picks

Here are their picks for Jan. 22:

Tage Thompson, F, BUF (at MTL; 7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-B)

The 6-foot-6 forward exploded for five points (three goals, two assists) in the Buffalo Sabres' 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 5 and has six shots on goal in two games against them this season. Thompson is leading the resurgent Sabres in goals (26; tied for fifth in NHL) this season and ranks second in the League in even-strength goals (22) behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (30). Per NHL EDGE stats, Thompson ranks fifth in the NHL in midrange shots on goal (65) and leads all forwards in 90-plus mile per hour shot attempts (26) this season, making him a threat to light the lamp on any given shift. -- Jensen

Cole Caufield, F, MTL (vs. BUF; 7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-8)

The Canadiens wing is tied for 10th in the NHL in goals (25) and tied for first in game-winning goals (seven) this season. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Caufield is tied for 12th in goals (62 in 132 games) and tied for third in 5-on-5 goals (40). The 25-year-old has four goals over a three-game goal streak and has scored eight goals in his past 14 games, including one against the Sabres on Jan. 15. Caufield, who's averaging 2.94 shots on goal per game this season, has five goals in his past six games against Buffalo. Per NHL EDGE stats, Caufield ranks highly among forwards in high-danger goals (12; 95th percentile) and midrange goals (7; 93rd percentile) this season. -- Meaney

Alex DeBrincat, F, DET (at MIN; 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SN1)

Since Nov. 13, 2025, DeBrincat ranks fourth in goals (22) behind Jason Robertson (25), MacKinnon (24) and Connor McDavid (23). The 28-year-old leads the Red Wings and is among the NHL leaders in goals (26; tied for fifth), power-play goals (11; tied for third), shots on goal (180; fifth) and multigoal games (five; tied for sixth) this season. DeBrincat, who has the second-most goals (279) among players selected in the 2016 NHL Draft behind Auston Matthews (426), is one of five skaters to reach 25 goals in each of the past six seasons. Per NHL EDGE stats, DeBrincat is third in the NHL in midrange shots on goal (74) and ranks highly among forwards in both midrange goals (nine; 96th percentile) and high-danger goals (12; 95th percentile). -- Perlowitz