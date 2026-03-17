'NHL on TNT' to air Ducks-Sharks, Sabres-Rangers in April

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League has announced national broadcast information for two games on TNT, which impact Stanley Cup Playoffs positioning. On Wednesday, April 1, a Pacific Division intrastate matchup featuring the first place Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks will begin at 9 p.m. ET. Then on Wednesday, April 8, the Atlantic Division-leading Buffalo Sabres will take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden with TNT’s coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Sabres-Rangers is the front end that night of TNT’s doubleheader, followed by the Edmonton Oilers at San Jose at 10 p.m. ET.

April 1

Game #1190, Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at SAP Center at San Jose, will now begin at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationally, exclusively by TNT.

The game will be broadcast nationally, exclusively by TNT. Game #1189, St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, scheduled for 6 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena, will now be broadcast locally on FDSNMW (St. Louis) and FDSNW (Los Angeles).

Anaheim currently leads the Pacific Division with 77 points, holding a narrow lead over the Vegas Golden Knights (76 points) and Edmonton Oilers (75 points). At 70 points, San Jose is chasing a Wild Card berth, trailing the Seattle Kraken (71 points) for the final playoff spot (through games on March 16). San Jose center Macklin Celebrini continues to be a revelation in his second NHL season; the Olympian enters play on March 17 with 35 goals and 95 points over 65 games. The Ducks are led by a trio of 22-and-under star forwards; Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke have all surpassed the 50-point mark through Anaheim’s first 67 games.

April 8

Game #1244, Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden will now be broadcast nationally on TNT, with the exception of the New York market, where the game will air locally on MSG Network. TNT’s coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET .

. Game #1245, Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena, will now be broadcast locally in the Washington D.C. market on Monumental Sports Network (airing on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada).

Buffalo currently leads the Atlantic Division with 88 points (41-20-6), and a four-point advantage over the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have two games in hand. The Sabres are battling both the Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes (90 points/66 GP) for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Since December 9, Buffalo has compiled a 30-6-2 record (.816 point percentage), the best mark in the NHL during that span.

The NHL is trending towards an eight-team playoff turnover this season – which would be the most in a single campaign in NHL history – with the Sabres and Ducks among that group as division leaders exciting their fanbases while looking to return to the postseason after lengthy absences (BUF: last 2010-11 & ANA: last 2017-18). The Sharks sit one point back of a playoff spot as they look to return for the first time since 2018-19.

The complete 2025-26 NHL regular-season schedule can be found here. The current NHL standings can be found here.