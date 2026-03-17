NHL Status Report: Draisaitl out for Oilers against Sharks

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl will not play when the Oilers host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA). The forward sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Draisaitl left the game after taking a hit from Predators forward Ozzy Wiesblatt at 4:20 of the first period. He returned for two shifts toward the end of the period but did not play in the second or third. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said the team will know more on his status on Wednesday. Draisaitl is fourth in the NHL with 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) in 65 games. The Oilers (33-26-9) are third in the Pacific Division, one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights and two back of the Anaheim Ducks.