NHL Status Report: Draisaitl out for Oilers against Sharks

Dach out 2-4 weeks for Canadiens; Wennberg questionable for San Jose

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl will not play when the Oilers host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA). The forward sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Draisaitl left the game after taking a hit from Predators forward Ozzy Wiesblatt at 4:20 of the first period. He returned for two shifts toward the end of the period but did not play in the second or third. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said the team will know more on his status on Wednesday. Draisaitl is fourth in the NHL with 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) in 65 games. The Oilers (33-26-9) are third in the Pacific Division, one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights and two back of the Anaheim Ducks.

Montreal Canadiens

Kirby Dach will be out 2-4 weeks for the Canadiens because of an upper-body injury. The forward left a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday shortly after he fell to the ice following a hit by Jeffrey Viel at 3:30 of the first. Dach has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 32 games. He missed 31 games earlier this season because of a broken foot. The Canadiens host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NESN).

San Jose Sharks

Alexander Wennberg (upper body) is questionable at Edmonton on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA). The Sharks center, who played for Team Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, missed a 7-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday after he was injured during a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Wennberg was replaced by forward Philipp Kurashev. "I thought (Kurashev) did a good job stepping in there," coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "But let's be honest, (Wennberg) is one of our best players, so anytime you lose one of your best players, you suffer a little bit." Wennberg has 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 64 games this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Erik Gudbranson will return for the Blue Jackets against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO) after missing three games with an upper-body injury. The defenseman took a check from Los Angeles Kings forward Artemi Panarin late in the first period of a 5-4 overtime loss that forced him to leave the game. Gudbranson, who has three points (one goal, two assists) in 21 games, previously missed 38 games this season with a hip injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

Sacha Boisvert signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Monday. It has an average annual value of $974,167. The 19-year-old forward was a first-round pick (No. 18) by Chicago at the 2024 NHL Draft and had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 26 games for Boston University this season. Boisvert's immigration paperwork is not yet completed, so he will not play against the  Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, TNT). “The immigration thing, you just never know when it happens, so we’ll work through it to expedite it, but it’s still immigration,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said Monday.

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov rejoined the Islanders at the end of practice Monday as the goalie continues to work his way back from two knee replacements. "It's great for him," coach Patrick Roy said. "I mean, he's been working so hard to get to where he is. I mean, two knee replacements, come on. It's not an easy thing for a goaltender, but he's been here a lot, and he's been doing everything the right way." Varlamov, 37, has not played since he made 21 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Nov. 29, 2024. New York signed goalie David Rittich to a one-year contract on July 1, 2025, to serve as the backup for Ilya Sorokin. Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said on March 6 that Varlamov was not an option this season. “Varly is still on the ice every day; I wish I could give you a different update," Darche said. "It's one thing to take shots and move on the ice, but it's another thing to play games. He's not at the point yet of practicing, so we don't expect him back this season." Varlamov, who is in the third season of a four-year contract, is on long-term injured reserve. The Islanders visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN).

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