Foligno Face-Off to raise funds for Hockey Fights Cancer

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- Brothers and NHL veterans Nick and Marcus Foligno continue their efforts with the NHL, NHLPA, the V Foundation for Cancer Research, and the Minnesota Wild through Hockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation for cancer research to raise critical funds for breast cancer research in honor of their late mother, Janis Foligno.

What started as a sibling rivalry when the brothers played for opposing teams, the Foligno Face-Off has evolved at the trade deadline. Now, not only have they joined forces in fundraising this season, for the first time in their NHL careers, they are on the same side of the ice playing for the Minnesota Wild, turning their long-standing competition into a shared mission to advance cancer research. Together, they have already raised over $140,000 to help change the future of breast cancer research.

“Being a brother versus brother battle, we always felt like we were always teaming up for this cause, so to actually be on the same team and pushing this forward means even that much more,” said Nick Foligno, Minnesota Wild forward. “We’re just proud that we can team up and bring more awareness to this and hopefully continue to do a great thing. I think mom is smiling down right now.”

“We’re excited about being on the same team. It’s always been kind of a team goal with this competition between Nick and I – raising funds and awareness,” said Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild forward. “We know she’s looking down on us, smiling, and really happy. We couldn’t be more excited to honor her this way and keep playing for her.”

About the Initiative

Foligno Face-Off is part of Hockey Fights Cancer powered by the V Foundation with 100% of donations going towards life-saving breast cancer research. Nick and Marcus are among the 14 Hockey Fights Cancer Champions using their platforms to raise awareness and engage the community.

Watch the Games

The Wild and Blackhawks, Nick’s former team, meet two more times this season – Minnesota at Chicago tonight (7:30 p.m. ET HBO MAX, TNT, Sportsnet+) and Chicago at Minnesota on March 19 (7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+, HULU, Sportsnet+). These games mark another chance for fans to get involved: donate before, during, or after puck drop and be part of this meaningful campaign.

Join the Foligno Face-Off by donating $17, $71, a nod to the brothers’ jersey numbers, or any amount you can give.

Visit the official V Foundation donation page for the Foligno Face-Off. Every donor will be entered for the chance to win a custom Hockey Fights Cancer jersey signed by both Foligno brothers or a signed puck from Nick or Marcus.

Support Hockey Fights Cancer by purchasing a Foligno Face-Off t-shirt at ShopNHL.com

Social Highlights & Content

To boost engagement and community support, the NHL, NHLPA, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild, among others, have been sharing social content tied to the initiative, including the launch video, donation messages read by Nick, and NHLPA office takeover videos featuring Nick and Marcus.

For all Hockey Fights Cancer news follow @NHL, @NHLPA, @NHLUnites, @NHLPR and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer.