Wild must find their groove before Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher.

In this edition, Craig Johnson, a former assistant with the Anaheim Ducks and Ontario of the American Hockey League, and development coach with the Los Angeles Kings, provides his thoughts on the Minnesota Wild.

We can’t say the Minnesota Wild are locked into third place in the Central Division because with 14 games remaining on their schedule, obviously there’s still time for movement. They are six points behind the Dallas Stars, who they play twice before the season ends.

But the Wild are struggling right now, especially against teams that aren’t in the Stanley Cup Playoff race, and the two teams ahead of them -- the Colorado Avalanche and the Stars -- are piling up points.

Minnesota’s past three games featured a shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, and regulation losses to the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Wild were down 1-0 against the Flyers, 2-0 against the Rangers and 3-0 against the Maple Leafs, so clearly their starts have been an issue.

They play another team out of the race, the Chicago Blackhawks, at United Center in Chicago on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, TNT).

It’s possible Minnesota could be already looking ahead, even subconsciously, toward the playoffs because of its position in third place and knowing it will face either Dallas or Colorado in the Western Conference First Round.

But that’s the opposite of what the Wild should be doing.

If I’m coach John Hynes, I am focused 100 percent on what my team is doing right now. I am talking about how we have to play and how we are going to be successful, and if we don’t, they’re going to continue to get the results they’ve had recently.