Celebrini, Sharks face McDavid, Oilers with playoffs in sight

EDMONTON - - Macklin Celebrini and Connor McDavid played on the same line for Team Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics.

Now they are competing against each other with a trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the line.

Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks are one point out of a playoff spot, with a key game against McDavid and the Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET, SNW, NBCSCA).

“This is fun,” Celebrini said. “This is our first time through it and a lot of us are excited to be in this spot and go through it for the first time. We’re grateful, but want to keep pushing here.”

Not only are the Sharks (32-27-6) one point behind the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, they are just five points behind the Oilers (33-26-9) for third in the Pacific Division.

San Jose has not qualified for the playoffs since 2018-19 and Celebrini, 19, is the core piece of a young, rebuilding team. He leads San Jose, and is fifth in the NHL, with 95 points (35 goals, 60 assists) in 65 games.

“I don’t think anyone thought we would be in this spot,” Celebrini said. “We kind of believed it all year we had the guys in the room to do it, and we just need to keep it going. We’re really close and we’ve played some good hockey over the last little stretch but have to limit those games like Ottawa (7-4 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday) and Buffalo (6-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday).”