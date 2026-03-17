Hutson practices with Capitals, could make NHL debut on Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Cole Hutson is still getting used to the idea his days at Boston University are over, so the 19-year-old defenseman isn't sure how he'll feel if he makes his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals against the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET MNMT, SN, TVAS).

"I'll probably be in shock all game, I don't know," Hutson said after his first practice with the Capitals on Tuesday. "Just getting ready to play, just getting into that rink and walking around for the first time, it's going to feel pretty crazy and I don't want to put too much stress on it."

Hutson, who was selected in the second round (No. 43) of the 2024 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Sunday.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said they'll decide Wednesday if Hutson will play against the Senators, but all signs point to him being in the lineup. Hutson was paired during practice Tuesday with veteran defenseman Matt Roy and worked at the point on the second power-play unit. Carbery said whenever Hutson plays, he will take a regular shift and get a chance to utilize his offensive skills on the power play.

"Absolutely," Carbery said. "No sense in putting the restrictor plates on. Like, 'Let's go.'"

It's been a bit of whirlwind for Hutson since his sophomore season at BU ended with a 5-3 loss to the University of Connecticut in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday. He decided to turn pro less than 24 hours later and was in Washington by Sunday evening.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound St. Louis native's 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) in 74 games during his two seasons at BU were most in the NCAA among defensemen.

"I really didn't want to leave BU at all," Hutson said. "Loved that place, love all my teammates, the coaches are the best ever. I'm really sad I had to move on, but I think now's the right time for me."

Hutson joins the Capitals (33-27-8) when they are desperate to make up ground in the Stanley Cup Playoff race. They entered Tuesday seven points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with 14 games remaining.