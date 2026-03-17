General managers debate allowing 19-year-olds from CHL playing in AHL

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- The NHL general managers have spent several hours across the past two days of their meetings discussing and debating the merits of allowing 19-year-old players from the Canadian Hockey League playing in the American Hockey League.

The League is actively working with the CHL and the NHL Players' Association to draft language for a change in the NHL-CHL agreement to allow for at least one and potentially more 19-year-olds per NHL team to play for an AHL affiliate.

The change would go into effect next season.

The current NHL-CHL agreement prohibits teenagers from the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League and the Western Hockey League who have been drafted by an NHL team from playing in the AHL.

"I think for us it's just about having a little more say in the development path of your players," San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said. "Everyone is different. Kids are ready at different ages, some physically mature or maybe they've done all they can do at the junior level, and they need another challenge but they're not quite ready for the NHL. For us, it's about having more of a say in that development and what we think would be good for the players."

Representatives from the CHL are expected to sit with the League and general managers Wednesday, the last of three days of meetings being held at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly is working with the CHL and NHLPA on the change in the agreement between the NHL and the governing body of Canada's top three major junior hockey leagues, making sure it's ready when the new Collective Bargaining Agreement takes effect before next season.

The AHL does not have a specific rule prohibiting teenagers from playing in the league, which is why the change has to be made by the NHL and CHL in conjunction with the NHLPA.

NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell said the discussions among the GMs here have extended to how many 19-year-old CHL players per NHL team would be allowed to go to the AHL and does it get limited to only first-round picks or should any player be under consideration.

Campbell said the League has been discussing this change with the CHL for the past six months.