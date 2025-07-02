Marner eager to begin new chapter with Golden Knights

Indeed, with every increasing playoff failure, the speculation in Toronto heightened. He was aware of how there were calls from the public to break up the Maple Leafs’ so-called Core Four, which also included Tavares, Matthews and Nylander. With the six-year, $65.358 million deal ($10.9 million AAV) he signed on Sept. 19, 2019, ending on Monday, he understood he might be a candidate to leave.

Some of the scrutiny was deserved. Some, including having trash dumped on his lawn, was not.

“Last year in Toronto, or two years ago, really, stuff kind of, we didn’t win, we didn’t do what we wanted to do,” he recalled, struggling to find the right words. “Stuff started going, you know, a little north, a little south. We didn’t know what was going to happen. A lot of trade rumors last summer. We didn’t know what was going to happen in that regard either.

“As soon as (2024-25) started up, we were ready to come in and play hockey and see what would happen. But, at the same time, we were willing to take it the distance (to free agency). We kind of told Toronto that that was our plan. And it was.

“I was so grateful to play there for nine years. I said at my end-of-the-year interview there that they took a risky chance on a small kid from Toronto that is forever grateful to have worn that Maple Leafs jersey. But now, being a family man, a father, we thought it was time to look somewhere else and find a new home and find a new place to grow our family.”

For McCrimmon, the possibility of that place being Vegas was a concept that he pursued back at the March 7 trade deadline. Both Marner and McCrimmon said the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights were in discussions at the time as part of a three-way trade that would have seen the Toronto forward end up in Sin City only to have it scuttled because of too many moving parts. Various reports suggest the third party was the Carolina Hurricanes, who would have sent forward Mikko Rantanen to the Maple Leafs as part of the transaction.

Marner, armed with a no-movement clause in his contract, didn’t want to relocate his pregnant wife at the time. At the same time, he learned just how much interest the Golden Knights had in him.

To that end, McCrimmon, knowing other teams were planning to go to Toronto and make in-person pitches to woo Marner come the opening of free agency on Tuesday, wasn’t about to wait around. He completed a sign-and-trade swap with the Maple Leafs on Friday night, a transaction that sent Marner’s rights to Vegas for forward Nicolas Roy.

The team holding his rights was the only one that could offer him the maximum eight years up until noon ET on Tuesday; after that, every team could only offer as many as seven.

“I didn’t want him to get to market,” McCrimmon said. “I thought that eighth year was important. Once the trade was made, I reached out to his agent to see if we could get something done contract wise before (July 1).

“Fortunately, it did.”