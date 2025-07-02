Marner eager to begin new chapter with Golden Knights

The first person in the Marner family to put on a spiffy new Mitch Marner No. 93 Vegas Golden Knights jersey Tuesday was, interestingly, not Mitch Marner.
No, that honor went to wee Miles Marner, all of 58 days old, the pride and joy of dad Mitch and mom Stephanie.
“The actual first time I saw (the Vegas 93) jersey on someone was on my son,” Marner said at his Golden Knights introductory press conference on Tuesday. “Me and my wife put it on him at the hotel.
“It was a really special moment.”
A moment that signified the official end of the Marner era in Toronto.
And the beginning of a new one in Vegas.
Miles was on hand to witness his dad’s fresh start, sitting with Stephanie and Mitch’s parents, Paul and Bonnie, for Marner’s introduction in Vegas just hours after his acquisition had been officially announced. Thanks to a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marner, freshly armed with an eight-year, $96 million contract (average annual value $12 million), joins a Vegas team with a winning pedigree, having hoisted the Stanley Cup just two years ago.
He may have played with high-end players in Toronto like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Morgan Rielly but they could never translate talent into postseason success, winning just two series together. Marner, like the rest of that core group with the Maple Leafs, regularly underachieved during playoff time, but the Golden Knights are confident they have the cast of championship players around him that can help change the narrative that he can’t win when it matters.
So much so, in fact, that Marner was Vegas’s priority No. 1, no matter how successful the Golden Knights already were.
“We would have pursued Mitch Marner [even] if we’d won the Stanley Cup,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said of the talented wing who finished fifth in the NHL last season with 102 points. “He’s a world-class talent.”