Pietrangelo stepping away from Golden Knights for health reasons

Alex Pietrangelo announced on Monday that he will be stepping away from the Vegas Golden Knights for health reasons.

“The past few years have been very challenging on my physical well-being, and I am in a difficult position with my overall playing health,” Pietrangelo said. “After exploring options with doctors as well as my family, it’s been advised to remove the intensity of hockey to see if my body can improve so that I can return to a normal quality of life. This decision has been difficult to come to terms with after the last 17 years of competition and the camaraderie with my teammates and coaches. The likelihood is low that my body will recover to the standard required to play, but I know this is the right decision for me and my family.”

The 35-year-old defenseman had 33 points (four goals, 29 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Golden Knights this season, and six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“Alex has our organization’s full support in prioritizing his long-term health and quality of life,” Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “Alex is dealing with hips that would require bilateral femur reconstruction, with no guarantee of success. Throughout the season, the steps that Alex needed to take to be able to play and practice began to grow and take a significant toll on his body. Our hope in February during the NHL’s break for the 4 Nations Face-Off was to give Alex treatment and rest to help provide relief, but instead what we found were diminished positive results and a process that is no longer sustainable moving forward."

Selected by the St. Louis Blues with the No. 4 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Pietrangelo has 637 points (148 goals, 489 assists) in 1,087 regular-season games for the Blues and Golden Knights, and 80 points (15 goals, 65 assists) in 149 playoff games.

Pietrangelo won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 and the Golden Knights in 2023.

"Alex has given everything to the game and to the Golden Knights and has played through significant challenges in the pursuit of trying to win another Stanley Cup in Vegas," McCrimmon said. "He is one of the most respected players in the League, not only for his elite talent, but for his character, leadership, competitiveness, and professionalism. Today’s decision is a difficult one for both Alex and the Golden Knights, but it is being made for the right reasons, so that Alex can be the family man we all know him to be.”