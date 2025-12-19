NHL Status Report: Jarry placed on injured reserve by Oilers

Washington Capitals

Ryan Leonard practiced in a regular jersey Friday and is progressing in his recovery from shoulder and facial injuries sustained against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5. The forward had skated in a noncontact jersey at the Capitals' morning skate Thursday. "Just another step in his progression to coming back," coach Spencer Carbery said Friday. "Moves into now where he's able to get in and around players, take a little bit of contact. So he'll just continue to progress." Carbery would not put a timeline on when Leonard could return to the lineup. The Capitals have a back-to-back, home-and-home set against the Detroit Red Wings, playing in Washington on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE) and in Detroit on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, TVAS). "I'm going to be non-committal to his timeline," Carbery said. "I haven't talked to [head athletic trainer Jason Serbus] today. I'll just leave it at that. He's still in his progression coming back from injury."