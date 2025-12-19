Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Jarry placed on injured reserve by Oilers
Panarin could return for Rangers on Saturday; Kane to miss 3rd straight game for Red Wings
Edmonton Oilers
Goalie Tristan Jarry was placed on injured reserve because of an undisclosed injury sustained during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. It was Jarry's third game since being acquired by the Oilers in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12. Calvin Pickard replaced Jarry on Thursday and likely will start against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN). Goalie Connor Ingram was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, and forward Jack Roslovic was placed on long-term injured reserve. Roslovic hasn’t played since Nov. 25, when he was injured blocking a shot during an 8-3 loss against the Dallas Stars.
New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin could return to the lineup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG) after the forward missed a 2-1 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday because of an illness. In his absence, the Rangers recalled forward Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann from Hartford of the American Hockey League, and Perreault scored his first NHL goal Thursday.
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane will miss his third consecutive game because of an upper-body injury when the Red Wings play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE). The forward last played Saturday, when he had a goal and assist in a 4-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Kane has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games and is two goals away from 500 in the NHL. Defenseman Moritz Seider did not practice Friday, but he is expected to play Saturday.
Washington Capitals
Ryan Leonard practiced in a regular jersey Friday and is progressing in his recovery from shoulder and facial injuries sustained against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5. The forward had skated in a noncontact jersey at the Capitals' morning skate Thursday. "Just another step in his progression to coming back," coach Spencer Carbery said Friday. "Moves into now where he's able to get in and around players, take a little bit of contact. So he'll just continue to progress." Carbery would not put a timeline on when Leonard could return to the lineup. The Capitals have a back-to-back, home-and-home set against the Detroit Red Wings, playing in Washington on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE) and in Detroit on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, TVAS). "I'm going to be non-committal to his timeline," Carbery said. "I haven't talked to [head athletic trainer Jason Serbus] today. I'll just leave it at that. He's still in his progression coming back from injury."
Minnesota Wild
The Wild will be without defensemen Zach Bogosian (lower body) and Daemon Hunt (lower body) when they play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN). Bogosian is considered day to day, while Hunt is week to week. Questionable to play Saturday are forward Marcus Johansson (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body) and Vinnie Hinostroza (upper body), and defensemen Jonas Brodin (lower body) and Jake Middleton (lower body).
Vegas Golden Knights
Shea Theodore is considered as week to week because of an upper-body injury that has kept the defenseman out of the lineup since Saturday. Neither Theodore nor forward Jack Eichel (illness) will travel with Vegas when it opens a two-game road trip at the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SCRIPPS). Eichel leads Vegas with 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 31 games. Theodore has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 31 games while averaging a team-high 24:01 of ice time.
Nashville Predators
Jonathan Marchessault is day to day because of a lower-body injury the forward sustained during the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. Marchessault has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 28 games. The Predators next play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SNO, CBC).
Buffalo Sabres
Tyson Kozak will skate in the morning and could play against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B). Kozak sustained an upper-body injury during the second period of a 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. ... Defenseman Conor Timmins is expected to be out at least 6-8 weeks because of a broken leg sustained during the third period Thursday.