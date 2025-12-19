Tkachuk 'on track' to return to Panthers lineup, Maurice said

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Matthew Tkachuk is "on track" to join the Florida Panthers for the first time this season, coach Paul Maurice said Friday.

"We are kind of moving into the phase of the doctors signing off on him coming back to our practices," Maurice said. "I do not know when that is going to be because we don't practice, so how would I know?

"But he hasn't had a setback. He's on track. He's on the ice, he gets off the ice every day and he feels stronger.''

Tkachuk, 28, has not played this season. The forward was originally injured playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. He missed the final 25 games of the 2024-25 regular season but returned for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he tied for the team lead with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 23 postseason games, helping Florida win its second straight Stanley Cup championship.

He had surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia on Aug. 22 and started skating on his own in November.

Speaking on the "Wingmen" podcast he hosts with his younger brother, Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, Matthew said this week that one of the big restrictions he faced had been lifted.

The Panthers and their medical staff had Tkachuk skating one day and then having the next day be off-ice work.

Maurice said in November that the next step before Tkachuk would return to practice would be after he started skating two straight days and then taking the third off.

"He has not fallen off, he is right on it,'' Maurice said ahead of the Panthers' game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, TVAS).

After playing the Hurricanes, the Panthers host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday and will take Sunday off.